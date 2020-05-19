Local Oklahoma Globelink Security Systems Has Announced a New Wireless 4G LTE Alarm Monitoring Plan





Oklahoma City, OK, May 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Local Oklahoma Globelink Security Systems has announced a new $15.99 wireless 4G LTE alarm monitoring plan. The new program will include for free the 4G LTE Alarm communicator with a 36-month plan. This plan will work with most existing systems and has free installation and activation. Globelink Security Systems has also announced a new $47.99 new 4G LTE alarm system with a touch screen, three doors, a motion sensor, two free surveillance cameras, and cloud storage. The homeowner package will come with the Alarm.com app that can also control home automation (lights, lock, and thermostats). Owner Bill Davey says, "We are a local Oklahoma company helping Oklahomans. Our mission is to give the best possible pricing in our market space. Keeping it local has always been at the forefront of our company." Bill Davey and the company has been serving his local Oklahoma market for 30 years. The new pricing launched on May 1, 2020.