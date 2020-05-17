1st Nations Reverse Mortgage Welcomes Ken Krajewski as Vice-President and Head of Reverse Mortgage Lending at 1st Nations Reverse Mortgage

Press Releases University Lending Group Press Release Share Blog

NMLS # 168561 Southfield, MI, May 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 1st Nations Reverse Mortgage, a division of Midwest Loan Solutions, Inc. NMLS 3042, based in Michigan, is doing business as both a retail and wholesale reverse mortgage lender throughout the U.S. 1st Nations Reverse continues to offer superior service on its reverse mortgage services by focusing on providing personal and specialized services to meet each customer's specific needs. The addition of passionate and highly qualified reverse mortgage specialists to their team, such as Ken Krajewski, continues to strengthen 1st Nations Reverse customer loyalty and exceed expectations.With 25+ years of reverse mortgage industry experience in both the retail and wholesale areas, Ken Krajewski brings outstanding expertise and makes the reverse mortgage process as smooth and easy as possible. Ken strives to provide the best possible customer service through commitment and dedication to all parties involved. Prior to his new position, Ken was the Managing Director and Head of Reverse Mortgage Lending for CIBC Bank-US, and has also held positions as an Area Sales Manager with both MetLife and Wells Fargo.Ken is actively engaged in the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association, where he is the Co-Chair of the HUD Issues Committee and is also an active member the State and Local Issues Committee. Ken graduated from Michigan State University, where he has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.Contact: Ken KrajewskiVice-President – Head of Reverse Mortgage LendingC: 248-635-4866www.1stnationsreverse.netNMLS # 168561 Contact Information University Lending Group

Jennifer McGuire

586-408-4014



https://www.university-lending.com

