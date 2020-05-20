Cargonaija Set to Revolutionize Cargo Shipping from Dubai to Nigeria

Press Releases Cargonaija Press Release Share Blog

Dubai remains one of the top destinations for tourists and travelers across the globe. More than just a popular vacation spot, Dubai and the rest of the United Arab Emirates has become a business hub in recent times. Nigeria is one of the countries with a strong business connection with Dubai, as businesses in the most populous black nation import goods from Dubai to sell to their customers. Unfortunately, importers in Nigeria have not had the best of experiences with shipping companies in recent times. However, Cargonaija is looking to change the narrative with the launch of their wide range of shipping solutions.



Businesses in Nigeria can conveniently bid goodbye to difficulty in delivering goods to Nigeria from Dubai, which until now seemed like an impossibility with Cargonaija. Businesses have to deal with the excesses of shipping companies and clearing agents. However, all these have changed with the emergence of Cargonaija and their services.



The air freight from Dubai to Nigeria is designed to deliver goods to Nigeria within 3 to 5 days, sending air and sea cargo shipping to Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other parts of the country. The company also undertakes customs clearing services on air cargo, full container, LCL container, heavy equipment, machinery, bulk cargo, cars, and trucks, offering an all-inclusive freight solution to clients.



The air cargo from Dubai to Nigeria service as well as other shipping solutions from Cargonaija is designed to help clients convey their goods from Dubai to any part of Nigeria without requiring them to break the bank.



The unique combination of affordability and quality from Cargonaija makes the company the ideal logistics partner for success-oriented businesses in Nigeria.



For more information about Cargonaija and their full range of solutions, please visit www.cargonaija.com.



About Cargonaija

Cargonaija is an international freight forwarder with a strong influence in the UK, Dubai, China, the USA, and Canada. Thanks to their team of staff with a sound first-class experience in the transport and supply chain industry, the company moves cargo by air and sea transportation from the above countries every day of the week.



Media Contact

Cargonaija

Al Mashoor Commercial Broker LLC

Oladapo Owoeye

Near Malabar Super MKT

P.O. Box 41056

Deira, Dubai -UAE

dubai@cargonaija.com

Oladapo Owoeye

02039045221



https://www.cargonaija.com

Cargonaija is based in the United Kingdom but their partner is based in Dubai. So the best number for contact is this number.

