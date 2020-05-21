Global Wizard Announces the Launch of New Export Compliance Application and APIs

Press Releases Global Wizard Exports Press Release Share Blog

Global Wizard, a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and an industry leader providing export compliance, is pleased to announce the release of a brand new, completely modernized application and APIs for export compliance as of May 1, 2020.





“Be ready to revise any system, scrap any method, abandon any theory, if the success of the job requires it.” - Henry Ford



Growth stems from iterations of improvement and expansion. Companies like Global Wizard evaluate and remove outdated theories and practices to make room for better options. Global Wizard’s modernized software platform provides current and future customers a much more streamlined, scalable path in order to achieve new successes, addressing a concern of scalability in the field of international trade. Research and years of customer experience showed Global Wizard staff that many companies rely on applications written in the 1990s or earlier, often based on old flat-file EDI standards and built atop AS400 and other older systems. The ability to expand, build workflow productivity, and ultimately grow drives companies to excel. Processing speeds double every 18 months, according to the still-valid Moore’s law. Global Wizard offers a solid, scalable alternative to the antiquated applications of a pre-Y2K era.



Modern, serverless architecture lays the backbone of the new Global Wizard export compliance API. Built as an amalgamation of services, including the user interface, flexible Global Wizard’s reliable new architecture also incorporates best modern practices, both tech and business. This translates to total technical flexibility and business reliability. The architecture meets and exceeds the scale of global trade at a reasonable price and reduces disruption for companies who must improve global compliance and business flow.



With 17 years of operating online applications, the Global Wizard team worked with both short- and long-term customers to determine and implement key features and strengthen existing operations, consolidating functionality and user views into more powerful yet simpler interfaces and messages. Data models for this RESTful application reduce the total size of data stored and in transit - all based on what Global Wizard expects will become industry standards for data object structure in this realm.



Global Wizard’s owners, Heather Noggle and Jayme Untiedt, want to share their enthusiasm for this shift into providing technology for everything from individual exporters and forwarders to operating as a component of Supply Chain-as-a-Service platforms. Jayme Untiedt, modern integrated technology expert, said this: “The new Global Wizard application is truly built to the scale of global trade and I'm excited to see how companies grow as a result of this capability."



The team at Global Wizard talked frankly with both customers and prospects alike, then improved upon what worked and scrapped or retooled everything else, revolutionizing the system to function the way customers desire. It’s business as usual – business plus technology infused with extreme customer service. Co-owner Heather Noggle explained the expanded capabilities. “When you look at what we do really well, we’re a customer service company with a tech component,” says Noggle. “We provide a set of bundled services to help clients with compliance, and the software is just one level of that.”



With this launch, customers receive an unprecedented level of access to interfacing with their trade compliance data, with much more ease and sophistication, providing a better experience and the key to success that many have been seeking, especially in this time of uncertainty and great scrutiny regarding international trade.



About Global Wizard

Exits, Inc., founded in 1993, is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and an industry leader providing export compliance and shipment management software and service solutions with their Global Wizard platform.



