Remote Temperature Scanning Stations Available to Employers

Agile Force is a disruptive SaaS/IoT platform company that provides solutions to the staffing and large employer market that dramatically lower operation costs and improve profits. It is the only company in the Human Resource Technology space developing solutions that combine software, hardware, and process to decrease the amount of human capital and real estate needed to operate large, dispersed operations. Visit www.agileforce.com to learn more. Grafton, WI, May 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. has partnered with remote employee engagement software company Agile Force to provide custom hardware solutions to employers looking to enact remote temperature scanning at their worksites. With the COVID-19 pandemic creating a greater demand for this practice, both companies have worked to integrate a complete solution into the existing Agile Force platform that meets ISO 13154 standards and limits close human interaction.The result is a cost-effective engagement station that solves challenges companies face as they implement temperature scanning, including privacy and safety concerns as well as labor costs. The station offers companies the ability to scan employees’ temperatures with thermal imaging technology that meets current FDA guidance, with results seen by an agent manning a remote desktop.When temperature screening is no longer a necessity, companies can continue to utilize the station and technology to monitor shift changes, assist employees with human resources needs, distribute PPE, interview job candidates, and more. “Three years ago, we developed a solution to help solve remote engagement challenges with employees,” says Michael Walsh, CEO of Agile Force, Inc. “Little did we know, we had built the perfect social distancing tool for all employers.”The kiosks combine best-in-class technology components, including TES America touch technology, to provide a commercial-grade solution with a long lifecycle for the business marketplace. TES America General Manager Gene Halsey says, “We are pleased to be involved in such an important project when employers are looking for answers during this unusually challenging time.”Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. President Mike Mayer added, “By combining our core competencies, Agile Force, TES America, and Frank Mayer and Associates are going to market with more than just a temperature screening kiosk. We’re solving the problem of health screening while also improving operational efficiencies for companies and enabling a safer, more engaged workforce.”For more information about the temperature check employee engagement centers, visit www.frankmayer.com/temperature-screening-kiosk/ Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of in-store merchandising displays, interactive kiosks, and store fixtures for businesses nationwide. The company helps retailers and brands utilize the latest display solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences. Visit www.frankmayer.com for more information.Agile Force is a disruptive SaaS/IoT platform company that provides solutions to the staffing and large employer market that dramatically lower operation costs and improve profits. It is the only company in the Human Resource Technology space developing solutions that combine software, hardware, and process to decrease the amount of human capital and real estate needed to operate large, dispersed operations. Visit www.agileforce.com to learn more. Contact Information Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

Cheryl Lesniak, Integrated Marketing Manager

(262) 377-4700



www.frankmayer.com



