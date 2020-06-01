B. McGuire Designs Completes New Project for Atlanta Personal Trainer

Press Releases B. McGuire Designs Press Release Share Blog

Redesigned trumangriffinfitness.com helps small business drive more virtual business.





The new website for Truman Griffin Fitness provides the business and its customers with new ways to engage online. An integrated appointment schedule system allows clients to book time directly without back and forth. It also integrates the ability to purchase gift cards directly on the website. Business owner, Truman Griffin, said, “The idea to incorporate gift cards was Brian’s and I immediately loved it.” Gift cards allow website visitors to purchase future sessions for themselves or as gifts and the sales provide income to the business at the time of sale. “Being able to sell online gift cards helps me drive revenue now at a time when it is needed most and gives my loyal clients a way to support my business or give the gift of fitness,” said Griffin.



Also, newly featured in the website redesign, are virtual personal training sessions. These can be booked in the new online appointment system and allow both trainer and client to work together in separate locations.



A custom-built administration area allows Truman to manage appointments, testimonials and other aspects of the website. It also includes video tutorials and help articles both for Truman and for onboarding new staff members.



About Truman Griffin Fitness

Truman Griffin (https://trumangriffinfitness.com) was introduced to exercise early in life and it has become a life-long passion for him. Upon obtaining his ACE Certification, he began offering personal training sessions and has a very satisfied and growing clientele.



About B. McGuire Designs

Brian McGuire

(404) 946-6392



https://bmcguiredesigns.com



