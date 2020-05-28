La Roca FC Joins ECNL Boys and Girls Programs

Press Releases La Roca Futbol Club Press Release Share Blog

For more information about the Girls’ ECNL program, visit: South Weber, UT, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- La Roca FC is very excited to join the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) for the upcoming 2020/2021 season. The ECNL is a US Club Soccer-sanctioned league founded in 2009 for Girls and 2017 for Boys. The ECNL is the top development, identification and competition platform for youth soccer players in the United States.Although under the same umbrella, the boys and girls programs function separately while sharing a collective purpose:• To improve the competitive environment through the creation of a true national competitive league with multiple flights;• To improve the process for identifying elite soccer players for U.S. Soccer’s Youth National Teams by way of a systematic scouting and identification program based on national competitions;• To improve the daily training environment at top youth soccer clubs through developing best practices and training and organizational guidelines for its member clubs.Through grass-roots collaboration and innovation, while carefully supporting the independence and freedom of coaches and clubs to fully manage the developmental path for players and style of play, the goal of the ECNL is to change the landscape for elite soccer players throughout the United States. Programs and development are specifically designed to be innovative and player-centric to enhance the overall soccer experience by creating a better, more enjoyable, and more successful player, coach and club development model.When asked what joining the ECNL means to him, Adolfo Ovalle, La Roca FC Founder and Technical Director said, “When U.S. Soccer announced that the U.S. Soccer Development Academy program was not going to continue, I needed to find the highest level of competition in the country to replace that. I called the ECNL to see if they had interest in our club, and they said, ‘Absolutely!’ So, we applied and got accepted into the league. We are happy that our club continues to offer our players the opportunity to compete in the highest level of competition in the country.”“Players can expect a lot of great competition, travel, college exposure and opportunities with the ECNL league and national events,” says La Roca ENCL Director of Operations, Laura Coffee. “The ladies will participate in the Northwest Division with 23 other teams from Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Utah. The young men will participate in the Mountain Division along with 8 other teams from Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah.”La Roca FC will be holding upcoming tryouts for potential soccer hopefuls in June. Boys and girls born between 2008 to 2003 who are interested in trying out for an ECNL team and playing soccer at the highest level possible in Utah, can access tryout registration information on www.larocafc.com About La Roca FCLa Roca Futbol Club was established in 2005 to provide a quality competitive youth soccer program in Utah and has grown to become the most successful club in the state with more State Cup Championships than any other club. La Roca FC trains serious youth soccer players who desire an opportunity to develop and showcase his/her skills to the fullest potential. To date, La Roca has produced 13 professional players both domestically and internationally. La Roca FC offers players a chance to play at the highest level of state competition and compete in various regional and national tournaments and leagues. La Roca is a 501(c)(3) corporation under the direction of its Board of Directors.For more information visit https://larocafc.com , or contact Heidi Wheelwright at the La Roca FC office: 801-825-6040.About ECNLThe ECNL is an independent, non-profit, member-based 501(c)(3) organization, with an independent governance and leadership structure. The ECNL Board of Directors and staff solely governs all programs and platforms. The ECNL is sanctioned by US Club Soccer.For more information about the Boys’ ECNL program, visit: https://www.boysecnl.com/ For more information about the Girls’ ECNL program, visit: https://www.eliteclubsnationalleague.com/ Contact Information La Roca Futbol Club

