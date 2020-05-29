Orion at Timber Sky by Capstone Homes – Encounter the Universe Like Never Before

Capstone Homes is proud to announce the highly awaited Grand Opening of Orion at Timber Sky, Flagstaff, Arizona. Unlike anywhere you have ever lived, Orion at Timber Sky is located in one of 11 dark skies communities in the world: a place to encounter the universe like never before.





Orion at Timber Sky features single family homes on spacious, tree-lined homesites starting in the high $300,000’s. Choose from 10 masterfully designed single level or two-story floor plans, ranging from 1,471 to 3,222 square feet. These homes feature artfully selected premium finishes, customizable modern design options, and high-end amenities.



Capstone Homes is dedicated to providing quality, affordable homes with energy efficiency in mind.



Orion at Timber Sky homes are built to Zero Energy Ready Home (ZERH) standards, which combines innovative technology alongside conscientious building practices to create a superior energy-efficient home.



“It is an honor for us to be one of the preferred home builders for this innovative development,” Capstone Homes CEO Clint Whiting said. “We look forward to offering our home buyers the unique experience of dark sky living while building custom quality in each and every home.”



Orion at Timber Sky’s central location provides quick access to downtown Flagstaff, Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff Medical Center, and more, while still being tucked away in Flagstaff’s beautiful ponderosa pines. With direct access to the Flagstaff Urban Trail System, wildlife-friendly corridor, outdoor, athletic, affordable and accessible community spaces, bike trails focused on multi-modal transportation, and easy access to I-40 and I-17, Orion at Timber Sky is built to encourage exploration.



Capstone Homes offers prospective homebuyers custom, semi-custom, and production home options in several featured communities throughout Northern Arizona as well as build on your own lot programs.



For more information contact:

info@capstonehomesaz.com

