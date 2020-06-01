Blaqsbi.com is an Exciting New Media Platform Designed Specifically for Black People to Connect with Each Other

Their mission is to be the ultimate media platform for black people. Members earn points for sharing pictures, videos, opinions and reviews. These points can be used to get cash cards, gift cards and merchandise. All new members receive 1,000 points when they join.





On Blaqsbi.com, users will find:



* Challenges section that teaches about black history, excellence and pride

* Businesses section that lists small businesses all around the world

* Exchange section to buy and sell products and services

* Talents section that list great talents for your next project

* Events section that lists events that raise awareness in our communities

* Places Friendly to People of Color section that lists businesses and areas that treat back people equally

* Polls section that asks the hard questions about our community



Visit the website today and help them grow. Also, be sure to tell your family and friends about this fun and informative platform that is enjoyable to use every day. They encourage participation and if there is a topic that users want covered, they can simply let the administrators of the platform know.



For additional information, please email medgarparks@blaqsbi.com or call 910-240-2856. Charlotte, NC, June 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Why should we wait until the next unarmed black man is killed by racist cops or the next racially insensitive advertisement from corporations to start talking about having our own? Introducing Blaqsbi.com, a brand new profit-sharing media platform dedicated to Black excellence worldwide. It was founded in 2018 with a strong belief that giving back to the community is the sure path towards unity and economic freedom.On Blaqsbi.com, users will find:* Challenges section that teaches about black history, excellence and pride* Businesses section that lists small businesses all around the world* Exchange section to buy and sell products and services* Talents section that list great talents for your next project* Events section that lists events that raise awareness in our communities* Places Friendly to People of Color section that lists businesses and areas that treat back people equally* Polls section that asks the hard questions about our communityTheir mission is to be the ultimate media platform for black people. Members earn points for sharing pictures, videos, opinions and reviews. These points can be used to get cash cards, gift cards and merchandise. All new members receive 1,000 points when they join.Visit the website today and help them grow. Also, be sure to tell your family and friends about this fun and informative platform that is enjoyable to use every day. They encourage participation and if there is a topic that users want covered, they can simply let the administrators of the platform know.For more details and/or to sign up, visit www.Blaqsbi.com For additional information, please email medgarparks@blaqsbi.com or call 910-240-2856.