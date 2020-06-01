PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Blaqsbi

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Blaqsbi: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Blaqsbi.com is an Exciting New Media Platform Designed Specifically for Black People to Connect with Each Other


Their mission is to be the ultimate media platform for black people. Members earn points for sharing pictures, videos, opinions and reviews. These points can be used to get cash cards, gift cards and merchandise. All new members receive 1,000 points when they join.

Blaqsbi.com is an Exciting New Media Platform Designed Specifically for Black People to Connect with Each Other
Charlotte, NC, June 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Why should we wait until the next unarmed black man is killed by racist cops or the next racially insensitive advertisement from corporations to start talking about having our own? Introducing Blaqsbi.com, a brand new profit-sharing media platform dedicated to Black excellence worldwide. It was founded in 2018 with a strong belief that giving back to the community is the sure path towards unity and economic freedom.

On Blaqsbi.com, users will find:

* Challenges section that teaches about black history, excellence and pride
* Businesses section that lists small businesses all around the world
* Exchange section to buy and sell products and services
* Talents section that list great talents for your next project
* Events section that lists events that raise awareness in our communities
* Places Friendly to People of Color section that lists businesses and areas that treat back people equally
* Polls section that asks the hard questions about our community

Their mission is to be the ultimate media platform for black people. Members earn points for sharing pictures, videos, opinions and reviews. These points can be used to get cash cards, gift cards and merchandise. All new members receive 1,000 points when they join.

Visit the website today and help them grow. Also, be sure to tell your family and friends about this fun and informative platform that is enjoyable to use every day. They encourage participation and if there is a topic that users want covered, they can simply let the administrators of the platform know.

For more details and/or to sign up, visit www.Blaqsbi.com.

For additional information, please email medgarparks@blaqsbi.com or call 910-240-2856.
Contact Information
Blaqsbi
Dimitry Saint-Pierre
(910) 240-2856
Contact
https://www.blaqsbi.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Blaqsbi
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help