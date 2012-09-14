Mekur Teguh Introduces Asean Shipcare™ Layup and Shipcare Services

Press Releases Mekur Teguh Sdn Bhd Press Release Share Blog

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia, June 08, 2020 -- Errors and mistakes in the layup process can cost a company hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars in the future when you plan to reactivate your fleet.

Mekur Teguh Sdn Bhd would like to introduce Asean Shipcare™ (ASC) as the premier Layup & Shipcare Operator in Malaysia & Philippines regions.

Statistica Research Department published a report on March 23, 2020 that stated bulk carriers are ranked as the second most common type of ship in the world, accounting for over 20 percent of the global merchant fleet. As of January 2019, the number of bulk carriers stood at around 11,562. Crude oil tankers and container ships are the third and fourth most common types, with about 14 and 10 percent of the share, respectively. The number of crude oil tankers rounded up to about 7,400 units, while the number of container ships in the world was at about 5,150 units in the beginning of 2019.

Asean Shipcare™ services has been recognized by Lloyd's Register with an ISO 9001; 2015 Certification and is noted to be one of the few layup & shipcare solutions companies operating in Malaysia to achieve this certification.

The team at Asean Shipcare™ (ASC) has over 50 years of experience in the shipping industry and have executed more than 500 various operations, safely, on time, under budget and in full compliance to strict HSEQ standards.

Asean Shipcare™ has prepared guidelines to support companies that opt to layup seagoing vessels & O&G assets whether it be for shorter or longer periods and to provide a clear overview of the layup methods and services available.

As it is key to have immediate support for a company's needs, the team of Asean Shipcare™ (ASC) can be reached 24/7 for any assistance.

