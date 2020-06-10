Florida Association of ACOs Announces Strategic Partnership with H3C

Press Releases Florida Association of ACOs Press Release Share Blog

FLAACOs adds Chronic Care Management to its portfolio in light of shift toward remote patient care.





“The recent pandemic has accelerated the inevitable: that is for providers to safely prioritize and engage at-risk patients remotely and only require in-office visits as necessary. As a result of our current environment, providers are seeing significant reductions in patient traffic and revenue," said Nicole Bradberry, Founder and CEO, FLAACOs. "H3C's solutions enable our members to simultaneously monetize their efforts with an experienced, outsourced provider, while limiting office visits to only the essential. After evaluating many companies in this space, we’re pleased that H3C has the platform, the background in call center operations, and the clinical ethic required to benefit patients, providers and our ACO members. We were particularly impressed with their ability to tailor care plans to an individual patient's experience. This is critical as our members struggle to manage the tsunami of changes facing our industry. We’re pleased to add H3C to our list of partners, and encourage you to learn how they may be able to help your organization.”



H3C, headquartered and operating in Omaha, Nebraska, currently serves ACOs, IPAs and FQHCs through the country. Their Maria™ platform enables them to quickly enroll, engage and scale across patient and provider populations.



“We’re very pleased to announce this alliance with FLAACOs," said Eric Wilson, CEO, H3C. "Since CMS began reimbursing for Chronic Care Management in 2015, there have been a number of CCM companies that have entered this space. In the eyes of providers, the results so far have been mixed. We have developed a business model that combines call center technology with an evidence-based assessment platform named Maria™, to power our dedicated service teams, addressing the three problem areas that have plagued others attempting to address this area: First, to seamlessly enroll and onboard new patients, secondly, to keep those patients engaged and participating beyond the initial enrollment period, and finally to provide clear, concise and powerful notes to the providers right in their EMR."



H3C is offering a discount for its services to FLAACOs members and provides a value proposition that is both clinically sound and financially attractive to their members. For more information, you can access their website at www.h3ci.com or reach out to them via email at mariacares@h3ci.com



About Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs), A ValueH Organization

ValueH is the leading member organization in the U.S. with a dedicated focus on driving positive and sustainable change in how value-based care is delivered and reimbursed. Founded in 2012, ValueH’s FLAACOs is a professional organization for accountable care organizations and healthcare leaders throughout Florida and beyond. The associations brings organizations together and drives providers to work together to increase the quality of care delivered to patients while significantly lowering medical costs overall. To learn more please visit our websites at www.flaacos.com and www.valueH.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.



About H3C LLC

Contact Information Florida Association of ACOs

Samantha Mocas

(855) 559-8782

https://www.flaacos.com

Samantha Mocas

(855) 559-8782



https://www.flaacos.com



