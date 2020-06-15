ResClubs Accepting New International Brands

Residence Clubs International (ResClubs) is an innovative membership program recognized for launching and operating Residence Clubs creating new sales, rental, royalty and ancillary revenue streams for internationally recognized brands, and resort developments. Its Income Producing Residence Club program allows for the brand’s customers to experience amazing vacations in international locations, while generating family income annually.



“The benefit to the brand, is that ResClubs becomes another immediate buyer of their resort development homes, townhomes and condos. Both, the ResClubs members and the renters that are booked become additional buyers that create resort sales, and royalties for the brand,” states Craig Shawn Williamson, ResClubs CEO.



“Additionally, these members and renters create revenue for the development with their added visits to amenities, restaurants and other charged activities while on vacation in the resort,” adds Williamson. “Bottom line, we are a great customer, and our members and guests are great customers to purchase branded resort homes, town-homes and condos as well as ancillary income for the resort. We manage everything regarding the Residence Club operations and sales, the brand and resort increase customers, customer loyalty, and revenue.”



“For the average family, there are many investments that can turn a financial profit,” states Williamson. “There are not many that also give family memories, adventure, love, and connection. ResClubs is the first Vacation Membership that can return annual income to the family along with these wonderful vacations. This becomes another compelling reason for the customer to love the brand even more.” Williamson is an international expert on Vacation Rental Property and the author of the industry best-selling: "Life as a Vacation, The Ultimate Buyers Guide to Vacation Rental Property," available in Amazon,



About ResClubs:

The ResClubs membership model provides an opportunity for its members to vacation globally in ultra-luxury homes of iconic brands among beaches, mountains, and attraction resort destinations, and earn income from their membership. Launched in January 2020, the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club is adding spectacular locations throughout the US, Caribbean and South America in its first year.



