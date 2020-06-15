ResClubs Adds The Idaho Club to Its JNRC Membership Offerings

Coming on the heels of the first Jack Nicklaus Residence Club in Orlando, the second location has been officially launched.





“In keeping with our exceptional standards, and geared toward outdoor recreation, family fun, and smart financial decision making, this is truly an incredible addition for us. We are proud to offer this wonderful destination to our growing membership,” states Craig Shawn Williamson, ResClubs CEO.



The Idaho Club is one of the best kept secrets in the Pacific Northwest. The centerpiece of this thriving golf and lake community is an 11,000 square foot mountain modern clubhouse and a spectacular Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, the only one of its kind in Idaho.



Located in Sandpoint, Idaho, this 900-acre outdoor paradise is surrounded by the natural beauty of Lake Pend Oreille, and the Selkirk and Cabinet mountain ranges of the Northern Rockies. Nearby, residents and guests enjoy the Schweitzer Mountain Resort, which is a 3,000-acre resort great for family skiing and outdoor adventure.



The Sandpoint area has been recognized by Sunset Magazine as “one of the Top Ten Small Towns in the Western US” and “a four-season outdoorsy resort that’s also a real town with a strong community spirit.” Homesites are available including golf view, private forested, lake view and mountain view lots with spectacular views of Lake Pend Oreille, the Green Monarch mountains and sunsets over Sandpoint and Schweitzer Mountain. For more information, please visit



From William Haberman, Managing Member of Valiant Idaho, LLC., "Given our successful relationship with the Nicklaus Companies, and as proud owners of one of Jack Nicklaus’ golf masterpieces, we are excited to expand that relationship through our partnership with Jack Nicklaus Residence Club. We fully expect this offering to perfectly complement our efforts to build, sell and rent luxury lodge homes and estate homes at The Idaho Club."



“There are many investments that can turn a financial profit,” said Williamson. “There are not many that also give your family memories, adventure, love, and connection.”



About the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club (JNRC)

The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club property provides an opportunity for its members to vacation globally in luxury homes along world renown Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses, beaches, mountains, and resort destinations, and earn income from their membership. Launched in January 2020, the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club is expanding it’s portfolio of homes at destinations throughout the US, Caribbean and South America in its first year. Visit



About ResClubs:

The ResClubs membership model provides an opportunity for its members to vacation globally in ultra-luxury homes of iconic brands among beaches, mountains, and attraction resort destinations, and earn income from their membership. Launched in January 2020, ResClubs is adding spectacular locations throughout the US, Caribbean and South America in its first year.



Brands and Developers interested in discussing the addition of a Residence Club, go to Sandpoint, ID, June 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club will offer members access to The Idaho Club, a breathtaking, four-season outdoor sportsman’s dream resort. The family-focused destination offers a variety of amenities for active lifestyle living including the Jack Signature Golf Course opened in 2008.“In keeping with our exceptional standards, and geared toward outdoor recreation, family fun, and smart financial decision making, this is truly an incredible addition for us. We are proud to offer this wonderful destination to our growing membership,” states Craig Shawn Williamson, ResClubs CEO.The Idaho Club is one of the best kept secrets in the Pacific Northwest. The centerpiece of this thriving golf and lake community is an 11,000 square foot mountain modern clubhouse and a spectacular Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, the only one of its kind in Idaho.Located in Sandpoint, Idaho, this 900-acre outdoor paradise is surrounded by the natural beauty of Lake Pend Oreille, and the Selkirk and Cabinet mountain ranges of the Northern Rockies. Nearby, residents and guests enjoy the Schweitzer Mountain Resort, which is a 3,000-acre resort great for family skiing and outdoor adventure.The Sandpoint area has been recognized by Sunset Magazine as “one of the Top Ten Small Towns in the Western US” and “a four-season outdoorsy resort that’s also a real town with a strong community spirit.” Homesites are available including golf view, private forested, lake view and mountain view lots with spectacular views of Lake Pend Oreille, the Green Monarch mountains and sunsets over Sandpoint and Schweitzer Mountain. For more information, please visit www.theidahoclub.com From William Haberman, Managing Member of Valiant Idaho, LLC., "Given our successful relationship with the Nicklaus Companies, and as proud owners of one of Jack Nicklaus’ golf masterpieces, we are excited to expand that relationship through our partnership with Jack Nicklaus Residence Club. We fully expect this offering to perfectly complement our efforts to build, sell and rent luxury lodge homes and estate homes at The Idaho Club."“There are many investments that can turn a financial profit,” said Williamson. “There are not many that also give your family memories, adventure, love, and connection.”About the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club (JNRC)The Jack Nicklaus Residence Club property provides an opportunity for its members to vacation globally in luxury homes along world renown Jack Nicklaus-designed golf courses, beaches, mountains, and resort destinations, and earn income from their membership. Launched in January 2020, the Jack Nicklaus Residence Club is expanding it’s portfolio of homes at destinations throughout the US, Caribbean and South America in its first year. Visit www.jacknicklausrc.com About ResClubs:The ResClubs membership model provides an opportunity for its members to vacation globally in ultra-luxury homes of iconic brands among beaches, mountains, and attraction resort destinations, and earn income from their membership. Launched in January 2020, ResClubs is adding spectacular locations throughout the US, Caribbean and South America in its first year.Brands and Developers interested in discussing the addition of a Residence Club, go to www.resclubs.com or contact Craig Shawn Williamson at craig@resclubs.com.