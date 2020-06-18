Press Releases The Divorce Transition Professionals... Press Release Share Blog

Beverly Hills, CA, June 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Divorce Transition Professionals opening a Beverly Hills Chapter. They are excited to announce that a Beverly Hills Chapter, led by David Hitt, a member and respected Residential Realtor, will be opening in about two to three months.David has already "recruited" Kathy Memel, a Divorce Transition Professionals member and Beverly Hills Psychotherapist, to create a group of ten to twelve professionals, so that the chapter has a strong core right from the get-go.If you are interested and want more information please contact David directly at David@RonandDavid.com or you can call him at (818) 422-1702 or (310)795-4347.They are looking for strong, quality legal, financial, accounting, mortgage, professional organizing, mental health, coaching, consulting, credit repair or debt consolidation professional, located in the Beverly Hills area.The Divorce Transition Professionals is a network of professionals who are here to support you every step of the way. Whether you are thinking about, going through or have just finalized your divorce, they have a professional who is at the ready. Please look around and reach out. You will be contacted quickly.Divorce Transition Professionals was originally formed in 2008 as a study group. Twelve professionals gathered once a month around a conference table to discuss how they could work together and collaborate to support those dealing with this life-changing event. In 2017, the next step was taken to make Divorce Transition Professionals more available to more people. They did this by creating professional networking chapters currently all over Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. These chapters provide a forum for their professionals to collaborate on a regular basis and provide educational speakers and presentations so as to make their members the best that the industry can provide.In this way, they are "Making Divorce Just a Little Bit Easier."Currently, they have almost one hundred and fifty members in fourteen chapters stretching from Pasadena to Ventura. Whether you need legal, financial, accounting, real estate or mortgage support, private investigation, professional organizing, mental health or physical health, coaching, consulting, credit repair or debt consolidation, they have a professional that can help.

