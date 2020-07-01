Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Chosen as the Biography of the Month for April 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication





About Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks

Darcy Knapp-Fricks has over 25 years experience in the fields of real estate, investments, cattle production, ranching and self-storage. She is the President and Co-Owner of Knapp Sisters Rental, Ltd., started with her sister, Shelly Knapp, in 1999, which specializes in land rentals. Darcy is responsible for land rentals, agricultural and ranch management. She provides, maintains and manages rental properties and real estate. They also own Knapp Sisters Cattle Company which focuses on cattle production and ranching and D&S Investments.



Darcy’s sister, Shelley, was born with a severe hearing loss which has not restricted her from being all she can be. She is very instrumental in overseeing their livestock and the ranches they occupy. With a degree in Farm and Ranch Management from Waco’s TSTI, Shelley does very well in her field. She developed the company logo which is the circle KS and is also the brand they use on their livestock.



Darcy and Shelly also own The Knapp Sisters Self Storage. The self-storage facility is a AAA business which consists of five self-storage buildings, with the largest of the five being climate controlled. They are open 7 days a week. Their business was rated the #1 U-Haul dealer in the State of Texas and #3 U-Haul dealer in the U.S.



The Knapp sisters are members of the Texas Self Storage Association, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the Arlington Historical Society, the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce and the Better Business Bureau.



Darcy was featured in the winter 2020 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, which is an exclusive print and digital magazine published by the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized. The publication showcases celebrities, A-listers and everyday hardworking professional women who share their story, want to empower other women and who deserve to be recognized. She was also showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City.



With respect to mentors, Darcy feels God is her first mentor as He has a hand in everything she does. Secondly, she lists her grandfather, James H. Knapp. He was one of the first attorneys in Arlington, Texas, back in the early 1940’s through to the 1990’s. He was recognized by many for his accomplishments and was very instrumental in the development of Arlington which is located between Fort Worth and Dallas. Although he was an attorney by trade, his passion was real estate. This passion has carried on past his lifetime and into hers. Darcy believes that if she can maintain that passion, it would be a great duty served as well as to pass on to her children.



Darcy’s advice to others is to always go with your gut feeling; it will not steer you wrong. There is nothing too big or too small for you to accomplish. If you believe in yourself and whatever your plans are, you can be successful. She feels strongly that you should never let anyone take your dreams away from you. When she got the idea to build the self-storage facility, she had made up her mind that it was going to be different from others. Even though she knew nothing about the storage business until then, Darcy listened to her gut that told her to go with it, and it has been a success.



Born November 7, 1961, Darcy attended the University of Texas at Arlington and Texas Wesleyan University. She was featured in an article regarding her family donating land to make a historical park. In her spare time she enjoys time spent on her ranch in South Texas and travel.



Regarding her future goals, Ms. Knapp-Fricks wants to maintain her accomplishments and take more time to enjoy the little things. She states, “Sometimes it is the little things that we take for granted that end up being the most important.” Her passion is not just in the real estate, but in the beauty of the land and all it has to offer.



Summer is here and it is time to roll up and store away those heavy carpets and thick bedspreads and quilts. Lighten up and prepare your home for all those summer barbeques and gatherings by setting up your backyard for sun and fun. A storage unit at The Knapp Sisters Self Storage is the perfect place to safely store all of your seasonal household items. If you are moving to this area from another city, you can get the first month’s rent free on a storage unit if you are using a U-Haul truck or van for the move. Go ahead and make your reservations online.



The Knapp sisters can be contacted at



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

