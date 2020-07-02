Rick Scott Lee Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Rick Scott Lee

Rick Scott Lee is an author who writes fantasy fiction books. He has written three books titled "Dragons Breath," "The Amulet," and "The Prophecy."



Mr. Lee was born on March 12, 1951 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is a Vietnam veteran having served in the United States Navy. Rick worked for nearly 35 years as both a purchasing manager, as well as a warehouse manager, before retiring to focus on his writing. He is affiliated with Corvette of Utah.



Rick has four children and eight grandchildren, along with one great grandchild. In his spare time, he enjoys making Native American jewelry.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

West Jordan, UT, July 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rick Scott Lee of West Jordan, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of literature.

