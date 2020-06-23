CURA Health Management Announces They Have Been Acquired by HealthLynked

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CURA Health Management Press Release Share Blog

Acquisition enables the development of HealthLynked’s new ACO Division, bringing value to patients and physicians.





As a leader in providing patient-centric value services, CURA enables both physicians and physician aggregators to take advantage of managed risk and shared savings contracts. In essence, they have created an “easy button” for groups with limited experience to participate in value-based healthcare contracts by offering either a la carte services to existing aggregators such as Managed Services Organizations (MSOs) or Physician Health Organizations (PHOs) or the opportunity to join an existing wholly-owned value organization such as ACO Health Partners.



In addition to providing capital for growth, the partnership with HealthLynked brings a portfolio of new tools to CURA’s already impressive array of service offerings. As Co-Founder of both CURA and ACO Health Partners, Nicole Bradberry explains, “By joining forces with HealthLynked our ability to enable providers to deliver high quality and efficient care has significantly increased. In addition, the experience and resources of the HealthLynked team will expand our reach across the nation as more and more providers decide to participate in value-based healthcare arrangements.” Bradberry is currently the CEO of the Florida Association of ACOs, a ValueH organization, and is considered one of the leading voices in the world of value-based care.



Leading up to this acquisition, HealthLynked has successfully built a global healthcare network of member care management that connect doctors, patients and their health data through their healthcare technology. Their unique platform takes a patient’s health records and seamlessly connects them to their network of care providers. The purchase of CURA and ACO Health Partners, the most recent of their acquisitions, provides HealthLynked the ability to expand its reach into the accountable care and value-based healthcare arena.



Michael Dent, M.D., HealthLynked’s Chairman and CEO stated, “As we expand our global network and focus on improving care and reducing costs through our technologies, our new ACO Division will bring significant value to both our patient and physician members around the globe.”



About CURA Health Management

CURA Health Management is a healthcare enablement company that empowers local market provider entrepreneurs to own and operate their own Value Service Organizations in a franchise like model that extends their reach and capabilities to maximize revenue, deliver quality care and improve patient outcomes. Their innovative resources and expert solutions are administered as an extension of providers’ current in-practice resources, expanding care coordination and care management services and value-based analytics. These solutions support financial success within both traditional payment models and expansion to new services, allowing partners to succeed within current and ever emerging value-based payment models.



About ACO Health Partners

ACO Health Partners is an Accountable Care Organization (ACO), based out of Jacksonville, Florida but with providers all over the country, participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program. The ACO was formed to benefit the patients (Medicare Fee-for-Service Beneficiaries), providers and the communities it serves. It is built on a model of coordinated care to ensure that patients, especially the chronically ill and the elderly, receive the right care at the right time, avoiding unnecessary duplication of services and prevention of medical errors.



About HealthLynked Corporation

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub “PAH” for patient analytics and its Qwik Check software where patients can check in from their mobile phones allowing for social distancing while at the medical practice. Other benefits for preferred providers include HealthLynked marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancellations using our “real time appointment scheduling” all within our mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. HealthLynked’s COVID-19 Tracker was the #1 medical app on the Apple app store for March with over 2.5 million downloads during March and April globally. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp. visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. 