Jemez Technology Announces Name Change to Evolon

Phone 214-435-2840 Dallas, TX, June 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jemez Technology, a leading global provider of perimeter surveillance solutions for critical asset and infrastructure protection, today announced it is changing its name to Evolon. The company’s new name was chosen to better reflect the company’s continuing innovation and evolving focus on advanced, AI-driven video analytics solutions.According to CEO Kevin Stadler, “The Evolon name better represents the evolution of the company and the industry, as we apply cutting-edge AI-based technology to solve challenging customer problems. Our new products and ability to use advanced video analytics and artificial intelligence at both the perimeter and central monitoring station ensures fast, intelligent detection that improves response time with fewer errors and at less cost. We have worked hand-in-hand with partners like Axis Communications and Immix (formerly SureView Systems), and our customer results have been exceptional. Our combined end-to-end solutions with Axis Communications and Immix® are truly unique by offering customers vastly improved value via our highly-optimized video analytic detection and verification solutions. As an example, Evolon Verify™ is natively integrated with the Immix CS central station platform to speed deployment, optimize service level performance, and eliminate the need for operator retraining.”Axis Communications Strategic Account Manager, Alex Walthers said, “We are proud to be a partner with Evolon. We have been partnering with them for ten years and have had the honor of seeing them grow and advance their technology. We’re excited about their rebrand and look forward to continued collaboration.”About EvolonEvolon provides advanced, highly accurate perimeter surveillance technology for critical infrastructure protection and central station monitoring. The company’s award-winning edge-based video analytics and AI/deep learning solutions are fully scalable for commercial and government organization that require real-time situational intelligence to enhance security effectiveness, and to reduce the potential for loss due to criminal activity or business downtime. Evolon was founded by a talented team of former engineers and scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory, with decades of national security experience in the design and deployment of advanced surveillance technologies.Evolon is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.evolontech.com Evolon Media Contact info:Contact Person Darjon BittnerEmail darjon@d2.designPhone 214-435-2840 Contact Information d2 Digital Designs

