Archimedes’ Printing Shoppe Virtually Launches Book, "A**holes Need Love Too," June 28, 2020 from Wilbur the Pig’s Farm in New Jersey


On June 28, 2020, Philadelphia-based Archimedes’ Printing Shoppe will release virtually, via a socially-distanced FaceBook live, "A**holes Need Love Too," the first book in a series of just-for-fun gift books written by Susan Russell and Erica Brown, and brilliantly illustrated by Maggie McMahon. When: Sunday, June 28, 2020. Where: FaceBook @Archimedesprintingshoppe or @Lucy Noland. Time: 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Archimedes’ Printing Shoppe Virtually Launches Book,
Philadelphia, PA, June 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On June 28, 2020, Philadelphia-based Archimedes’ Printing Shoppe will release virtually, via a socially-distanced FaceBook live, "A**holes Need Love Too," the first book in a series of just-for-fun gift books written by Susan Russell and Erica Brown, and brilliantly illustrated by Maggie McMahon.

This mostly true story is about three a**holes from New Jersey who all live on a farm with absolutely nothing to complain about. They just happen to be a rescued pig named Wilbur, a rescued rooster named Raphael and a rescued dog named Gidget. McMahon’s artwork is masterful, and truly captures the essence of the real-life a**holes featured in this book.

Says Former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell: “In my long political career, I've known many a**holes, some of whom I've even voted for, but the a**holes described in this book are by far the most lovable. A must read."

The virtual release will take place at Wilbur’s New Jersey farm, and viewers will be privy to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to virtually revel in the sights, smells and sounds of Wilbur’s paddock, see the chicken coop where rooster Raphael once roamed, as well as snort along with Gidget the dog. Join the authors and illustrator in the place where it literally all happened and help kick off a book that would complement any bathroom.

When: Sunday, June 28, 2020
Where: FaceBook @Archimedesprintingshoppe or @Lucy Noland
Time: 6:30 p.m. EDT

Archimedes Printing Shoppe is based in Philadelphia, and styles itself a feel-good company. Its products are made with social responsibility, lots of compassion, and a good belly laugh top of mind.

Copies of the hardcover book may be ordered on Archimedes’ Printing Shoppe’s Web site at www.archimedesprintingshoppe.com
Contact Information
Archimedes Printing Shoppe
Susan Russell
773.972.8910
Contact
www.archimedesprintingshoppe.com
sjrussell4731@gmail.com

