Amilcar Releases "At the Lounge" with a Unique Fresh Lounge Style

Franco-Venezuelan artist Amilcar releases the digital album, "At the Lounge" after a long hiatus from the music scene with an interesting fresh lounge style. Smoothly influenced by Bossa Nova, Electronica and 60’s grooves, this lounge album takes the listener to a fascinating trip of seductive sounds and lush rhythms.





After moving to Paris, Amilcar studied Cuban percussion at the Cité de la Musique where he started to show his enthusiasm with a popular Afro-Cuban jazz instrument: the tumbadora or conga. “I loved how the conga seamlessly blended with my instrumental music provided an organic man-made sound, it was like a perfect marriage to my songs,” he explains. “The conga gave a vibrational warmth connection with my Latin American roots, and my music style started evolving more rhythmically towards a Jazzy Lounge style.”



“I hope this album creates a bridge for fans between albums, an evolution between where I have been and a preview of where I am going,” shares Amilcar. For "At the Lounge," Amilcar carefully curated the 12 tracks from tenths of tracks he has composed over the years. “The song selection was a time consuming part for me since I had enough good tracks for at least a couple of albums, but I wanted to tell with one great album a tale of both the good and the bad, light-hearted and serious side of an ordinary day. It’s an album I describe as a fascinating trip of seductive sounds and fresh lush rhythms,” Amilcar explains.



"At the Lounge" can be purchased/streamed at most music platforms worldwide: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, etc.



Follow Amilcar on Twitter @music_amilcar and on Instagram @amilcar.music.official



