Leland Storage - Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. Announces the Sale of Leland Storage in Leland, NC





Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading self storage brokerage firm in the Southeast, arranged the sale, working with both the Buyer and Seller.



The multi-story facility, which opened in Spring 2018, is comprised of 492 climate and humidity-controlled storage units on 1.95 +/- acres, with 54,625 rentable square feet. Amenities include two elevators, security cameras, keypad code entry, lighting, wide drive aisles and an office with moving supplies.



Leland Storage is in a rapidly growing area, situated 6 miles from downtown Wilmington, North Carolina.



Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry. Brokerage services are available in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The firm's focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.



Hilton Head Island, SC, July 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Leland Storage, located in Leland, North Carolina, has been sold to a private investor.

