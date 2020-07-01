NiagaraMods Launches Reflow – a Reimagined Experience for Niagara 4 Building Automation Systems

Reflow is an easy to use interface builder for Niagara. It allows users to quickly create modern, responsive views that work out of the box on all screen sizes. The Niagara Framework is a universal software infrastructure that allows building controls integrators, HVAC and mechanical contractors to build custom, web-enabled applications for accessing, automating and controlling smart devices real-time via local network or over the Internet.





Reflow gives building owners and facilities managers access to building data in a clear, refined interface. In addition to its modern look, Reflow is packed with time saving features for system integrators, including powerful workflows that build graphics in just a few clicks.



The NiagaraMods team gathered months of feedback from end-users, integrators and distributors from around the globe. These insights into customer expectations and common problems with the existing system drove the Reflow vision and feature set.



NiagaraMods Creative Director Zach Overholser said: “When talking with users, we found that most think Niagara is a great engineering tool, it does everything building owners want from an integration standpoint. However, many felt it was really difficult to keep up with their customers’ expectations for actually using the system – especially on mobile phones. Building for mobile is tough to get right in Niagara and takes a lot of time. We built a tool to make it fast and easy, with a focus on the user experience – both from the perspective of end-user customers and the integrator who is building the system.”



Zach added, “It’s important that the technology meets users where they are, whether they’re walking down the hallway and need to check a temperature or they’re sitting at their desk and want to take a deep dive in to energy data. Reflow takes all of these types of small details into account and empowers integrators to deliver an experience that better reflects the time, energy and expertise that was put into the automation system itself.”



Reflow runs inside Workbench or in a web browser and works with Niagara 4.6 and up.



Download a free trial today:



About NiagaraMods: NiagaraMods is a software group owned and operated by GBO Digital, LLP a company based in Delaware, OH. Founded in 2018, the NiagaraMods website at https://niagaramodules.com offers free and paid products, graphics, articles, and tutorials centered on the Niagara 4 building automation system. Delaware, OH, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, NiagaraMods, a software group specializing in Niagara building automation systems, released their latest product Reflow. Reflow is an easy to use interface builder for Niagara. It allows users to quickly set up modern responsive views that work out of the box on all screen sizes.Reflow gives building owners and facilities managers access to building data in a clear, refined interface. In addition to its modern look, Reflow is packed with time saving features for system integrators, including powerful workflows that build graphics in just a few clicks.The NiagaraMods team gathered months of feedback from end-users, integrators and distributors from around the globe. These insights into customer expectations and common problems with the existing system drove the Reflow vision and feature set.NiagaraMods Creative Director Zach Overholser said: “When talking with users, we found that most think Niagara is a great engineering tool, it does everything building owners want from an integration standpoint. However, many felt it was really difficult to keep up with their customers’ expectations for actually using the system – especially on mobile phones. Building for mobile is tough to get right in Niagara and takes a lot of time. We built a tool to make it fast and easy, with a focus on the user experience – both from the perspective of end-user customers and the integrator who is building the system.”Zach added, “It’s important that the technology meets users where they are, whether they’re walking down the hallway and need to check a temperature or they’re sitting at their desk and want to take a deep dive in to energy data. Reflow takes all of these types of small details into account and empowers integrators to deliver an experience that better reflects the time, energy and expertise that was put into the automation system itself.”Reflow runs inside Workbench or in a web browser and works with Niagara 4.6 and up.Download a free trial today: https://niagaramodules.com/ About NiagaraMods: NiagaraMods is a software group owned and operated by GBO Digital, LLP a company based in Delaware, OH. Founded in 2018, the NiagaraMods website at https://niagaramodules.com offers free and paid products, graphics, articles, and tutorials centered on the Niagara 4 building automation system.