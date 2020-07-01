Press Releases Custom Truck One Source Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Custom Truck One Source: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Custom Truck One Source Named 11th Largest Privately Held Company in Kansas City





The list ranges from businesses earning between $15.9 billion (Dairy Farmers of America) to 28.11 million (MarksNelson LLC).



According to the Kansas City Business Journal, “the companies populating the Top 150 generated a combined 72.7 billion in revenue in 2019, with an average 10.6% increase for the 147 companies also on last year’s list, in addition to employing nearly 50,000 people locally and 95,000 overall.”



“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Kansas City Business Journal among these amazing producers in the metro,” said Fred Ross, chief executive officer. “This award feels like a validation of the progress that our company has made over the past decade and since our inception in 1996. We are proud of the growth of our company and our part in the community.”



Currently, Custom Truck employs 650 people locally. The company also plans to add 100 employees company-wide in 2020, with new hires spanning administration, rental fleet, factory installers, and mechanics.



Custom Truck’s average annual revenue growth between 2016-2018 was 34.26%, ranked 47th on KCBJ’s 50 Fastest-Growing Companies List. In 2018, its revenue grew to $858.87 million, making it the area’s 13th-largest private company, according to the Kansas City Business Journal, at the time.



“Custom Truck has become a 'one-stop-shop,' which is catapulting growth,” said Ross. “From the c-suite down, everyone here has a problem-solver mentality, which equates to ease of use, ease of service, and reliability for clients. We work collaboratively to ensure they’re on the road providing the essential services they do."



Custom Truck shows is beginning the renovation of the fifth building on the former Armco site to aid manufacturing capability for its crane and boom trucks in addition to adding international shipping to its repertoire in 2020.



About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source is the first true single-source provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions. With sales, rentals, aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal, our team of experts, vast equipment breadth, and integrated network of locations across North America offer superior service and unmatched efficiency for our customers. Dig in at www.customtruck.com and keep up with us on Facebook and Twitter. Kansas City, MO, July 01, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Custom Truck One Source was honored among the Top 150 Privately Owned Companies by the Kansas City Business Journal for 2020. Ranked by 2019 revenue, Custom Truck enters the list at number 11.The list ranges from businesses earning between $15.9 billion (Dairy Farmers of America) to 28.11 million (MarksNelson LLC).According to the Kansas City Business Journal, “the companies populating the Top 150 generated a combined 72.7 billion in revenue in 2019, with an average 10.6% increase for the 147 companies also on last year’s list, in addition to employing nearly 50,000 people locally and 95,000 overall.”“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Kansas City Business Journal among these amazing producers in the metro,” said Fred Ross, chief executive officer. “This award feels like a validation of the progress that our company has made over the past decade and since our inception in 1996. We are proud of the growth of our company and our part in the community.”Currently, Custom Truck employs 650 people locally. The company also plans to add 100 employees company-wide in 2020, with new hires spanning administration, rental fleet, factory installers, and mechanics.Custom Truck’s average annual revenue growth between 2016-2018 was 34.26%, ranked 47th on KCBJ’s 50 Fastest-Growing Companies List. In 2018, its revenue grew to $858.87 million, making it the area’s 13th-largest private company, according to the Kansas City Business Journal, at the time.“Custom Truck has become a 'one-stop-shop,' which is catapulting growth,” said Ross. “From the c-suite down, everyone here has a problem-solver mentality, which equates to ease of use, ease of service, and reliability for clients. We work collaboratively to ensure they’re on the road providing the essential services they do."Custom Truck shows is beginning the renovation of the fifth building on the former Armco site to aid manufacturing capability for its crane and boom trucks in addition to adding international shipping to its repertoire in 2020.About Custom Truck One SourceCustom Truck One Source is the first true single-source provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions. With sales, rentals, aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal, our team of experts, vast equipment breadth, and integrated network of locations across North America offer superior service and unmatched efficiency for our customers. Dig in at www.customtruck.com and keep up with us on Facebook and Twitter. Contact Information Custom Truck

Heather Bristow

501-424-0120



www.customtruck.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Custom Truck One Source