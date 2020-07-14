Top Mobility Scooter Questions Answered by All Star Medical

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases All Star Medical Press Release Share Blog

All Star Medical helps you understand how to choose the best mobility scooters. They go over the cost, best versions or models, new vs used, or is renting the best option verses buying. After reading this, mobility customers should have a better idea of what mobility scooter fits their needs best.





There is no way to get a scooter for free, technically. Insurance does cover them when certain guidelines are met but insurance premiums are costly so technically the scooter will never be free. If a physician writes a prescription to have a mobility scooter certain guidelines set by your insurance company have to be met in order to qualify for the device. The insurance company has the final say in whether very strict standards are met to get a mobility device. To find out what qualifications have to be met by a particular insurance to pay for the electric scooter, call the customer care number on the back of the insurance card and ask them. This information can be provided via email directly from the coverage criteria section of the insurance policy. Remember do not ask them if they cover mobility scooters, that's the wrong question. Asking the insurance what are the qualifications that one must have in order to have insurance cover the mobility scooter is the best way to get the information needed to know how the scooter is covered by the insurance carrier.



How much do mobility scooters cost?



Mobility scooters can vary in price based on the make and models. Standard 3 wheel scooters can start out as low as $749 at All Star Medical and go up from there. Typically 4 wheel scooters are priced higher. Other features that make the price go up will include weight capacity, suspension, the battery size, seat options and a few other miscellaneous items. Certain scooter models can go up in price like the folding mobility scooters which run between $1699 and $2300 or all-terrain outdoor scooters which can go up to $4500. Knowing what the scooter will be used for and what features are most important to will help in the decision process of what scooter should be selected. All Star Medical really tries to help in the decision process.



What is the best mobility scooter?



Choosing the best mobility scooter depends on a few factors. Will it be used for inside or outside? Does the mobility device need to be portable? 3 wheel for turning radius or a 4 wheel version for stability? All Star Medical recommends some of the top brands like Pride Mobility and Golden Technologies. The number one selling mobility scooter for Golden Technologies is the Buzzaround XL. It has all the top features and benefits in a scooter and comes in a 3 or 4 wheel option. One of the top mobility scooters by Pride Mobility would be the Elite Traveler as it has a sleek design and fit all factors for a top scooter on the market.



What is the cheapest scooter?



Budget conscious customers looking for economical scooters on the market should look at the Vive health model. It is carried at All Star Medical. They have a 3 and a 4 wheel option and start at $749. They are portable and easy to transport and have a weight capacity of 265 lbs. Also, the Go Go Ultra X and Buzz LT, these are both great scooters made by great companies. All Star Medical offers free shipping on most all of their mobility scooters.



Should I buy a used mobility scooter?



When doing research for a used mobility scooters keep a couple things in mind before purchasing. Are cognitive and motor skill functions present allowing individuals the ability to drive the mobility scooter? If not, don’t buy it. Also, there are a lot of situations where the batteries of used scooters have died and the scooter won’t work. The problem with that is batteries have to be purchased just to see if anything else is wrong with the scooter. All Star Medical recommends buying mobility scooters that are used from dealers like All Star medical or other companies around the country. They have checked all the features and options to make sure that the scooters are in a good working condition. All Star Medical has seen where customers have put more money into a used scooter when they could have bought a brand new one for less.



Should I rent a mobility scooter?



All Star Medical has a lot of customers rent mobility scooters first before they buy. They will take them on a trip or to a destination and use them for a short period of time to make sure they work and do what they need. They then purchase the device. Offering a try before you buy program locally in the Nashville and Franklin, Tennessee area is a great option to make sure the scooter can work in the situations needed before spending the money on a new one.



What is the weight capacity of a Mobility Scooter?



The weight capacity will vary on mobility scooters. The mobility scooters start at around a 250 lb weight capacity while the average weight capacity is 300 lbs. Once the weight capacity goes over 375 lbs the electric mobility scooter is no longer portable. There are some models that have a 400 lb. weight capacity and they come apart but they are not what we would call portable here at All Star Medical. Pride Mobility and Golden Technologies both have Heavy Duty scooters that have a weight capacity of 500 lbs.



What kind of accessories can I get for my mobility scooter?



Anything from a cup holder to mirrors and some are even coming with a USB to charge cell phones while on the go. Baskets that fit on the back of the seats are very common and can be easily added to almost all the models. If the scooter is going to be carried on the outside of a vehicle, consider a cover for the mobility device. There are even brackets that will attach an umbrella to your mobility scooter.



