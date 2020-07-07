PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Local CBD Stores Partnering with Online Platform to Provide Contactless Pickup and 1-Hour Delivery in Los Angeles


Hemp World USA stores in North Hollywood and Thousand Oaks are partnering with Southern California startup CBD MAP to offer on-demand CBD delivery in several Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- CBD MAP™ (cbdmap.com), a new review & delivery app to find trusted CBD products and businesses, is announcing a collaboration with local Los Angeles stores Hemp World USA located in North Hollywood, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA to deliver CBD products throughout Los Angeles.

The new delivery service is launching in the following neighborhoods:

- North Hollywood

- Toluca Lake

- Hollywood Hills

- Studio City

- West Burbank

- West Glendale

- Westlake (Thousand Oaks)

- Thousand Oaks

“We’ve read so many stories of people interested in the benefits of CBD but they don’t know where to start. So we created a much-needed platform to learn about CBD and find trusted products and stores based on independent reviews,” explained co-founder William Bevan.

“Following the coronavirus outbreak, we wanted to help with the resources we had, so we decided to add an online ordering tool to help local stores offering contact-less pickup and delivery so they can keep operating safely.”

The delivery menu includes a wide variety of CBD products like CBD Teas, Bath Bombs, CBD Cholocalate, Nighttime Gummies, and much more. All products are federally approved to be hemp-derived with little to no THC (less than 0.3%) that people use mostly for overall wellness and relaxation.

Founded in 2018 by two young entrepreneurs based in Los Angeles and San Diego, CBD MAP started with the mission to help spotlight local CBD businesses online by creating a directory and review website listing CBD stores across the country. By the end of 2019, the platform has become the largest directory available with over 9,000 locations listed and released its web-app to help people find the right CBD products and shops. Following the coronavirus outbreak, the team decided to develop an online ordering tool for local CBD stores to accept orders for pickup or 2-hour delivery.

CBD MAP plans to expand its delivery service to the greater LA area during the summer.
