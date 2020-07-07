Walton Communities Introduces Brand New River Front Apartment Homes in Atlanta, GA

Press Releases Walton Communities Press Release Share Blog

Walton Communities develops, owns and manages multifamily apartment communities for each unique stage of life. Founded in 1989, the company’s mission is to go beyond building a place where people live by creating neighborhoods where people thrive. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with apartment homes throughout Georgia, Walton Communities is a privately held organization that employs nearly 300 team members. For more information visit Atlanta, GA, July 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Walton Communities is proud to introduce Chattahoochee Riverside, a brand-new luxury experience at Walton on the Chattahoochee. This community provides a unique opportunity to live in a brand-new home on the banks of the Chattahoochee River with access to the abundant amenities of Walton on the Chattahoochee.These 26 brand-new apartment homes are accessed from a private, gated road adjacent to the main Walton on the Chattahoochee campus. Walton on the Chattahoochee is a 46-acre community that features a beautiful Courtyard Loop Trail that winds through 14 unique courtyards, gardens, water features, and wooded garden elements.Chattahoochee Riverside pulls historic elements of the stately Leasing Lodge, such as the granite columns and large soffit overhangs, and combines them with cedar timbers, sweeping wall-to-wall dark sliding doors and windows, and a standing seam metal roof. The Leasing Lodge and the Riverside Buildings' dark color pallet blend seamlessly into the natural setting of the Riverpark.These brand-new apartment homes were uniquely designed to offer:· Spectacular views· Private entry with exclusive deck parking and elevator access· Smart home features including remote access door locks, thermostats, and light switches· Nine-foot ceilings and eight-foot interior doors· Luxury finishes like Cuisine Idéale cabinetry, Quartz countertops and Moen fixtures· Custom walk-in closets with dark wood adjustable shelving, metal rods, and wire baskets.· Minimalist design, roll-up solar shadesOversized balconies welcome the breathtaking outdoors into the privacy of the home. With direct access to the Chattahoochee River and the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area there is no shortage of spectacular outdoor surroundings.These 26 brand-new apartment homes are not pre-leasing with move-in availability expected in early August. For more information visit www.chattahoocheeriverside.com “We are honored to have this opportunity to offer such a unique opportunity for residents to live in a beautiful home with spectacular views and direct access to the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area.” –Matt Teague, Director of DevelopmentAbout Walton Communities, LLCWalton Communities develops, owns and manages multifamily apartment communities for each unique stage of life. Founded in 1989, the company’s mission is to go beyond building a place where people live by creating neighborhoods where people thrive. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with apartment homes throughout Georgia, Walton Communities is a privately held organization that employs nearly 300 team members. For more information visit www.waltoncommunities.com Contact Information Walton Communities

Melissa Whirledge

678-303-4100



https://www.waltoncommunities.com



