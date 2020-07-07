Press Releases Kigi Naturals Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Kigi Naturals: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Kigi Naturals Launches Their CBD Business in the USA

Kigi Naturals launches their top quality, best in class CBD business in the USA.





After years working as dedicated pharmacists, serving thousands of patients and filling millions of prescriptions in their pharmacies, brothers George and Joseph began a new journey offering customers a more natural approach to healthcare. They felt that instead of being drug pushers, they would be doing a better job and taking better care of their patients by educating them and encouraging them to try a healthier, wellness-focused, and natural approach, first. So they made the bold and risky move to put everything on the line and turned their successful drug focused pharmacies upside down and inside out by converting the pharmacies into health food markets with a pharmacy inside and their customers loved it and they loved feeling better and learning from George and Joseph how to take charge of their own health and wellness.



But the brothers wanted to do more...

They wanted all their patients to enjoy optimal health and that is when they discovered and started recommending CBD products. The results and testimonials from customers and the scientific research was compelling and proved how effective CBD can be for so many people and for so many health issues. Everything from improving and supporting the brain, mood, memory, anxiety, fertility, appetite, pain, insulin release, epilepsy, inflammation, and more. Plus, George and Joseph were getting great results taking CBD supplements on their own. Unfortunately, as scientists, they quickly discovered the CBD market was like the wild west, full of weakened formulations and unproven and untested products and so they decided to sell their own brand of CBD products. Products they knew first-hand, what was inside; how it was grown, extracted, processed and verified through rigorous testing. But as pharmacists, they never produced or sold their own product before. So they recruited their close friends Andy and Brian to join them on their crusade. Andy and Brian bring a wealth of business experience, and more importantly, they had access to a network of reputable CBD growers, manufacturers and labs for the brothers to interview, vet and measure up against their strict standards.



With their pharmacy and science backgrounds, they would spearhead and confirm the selection process to source the highest quality and most effective CBD ingredients for their products.



And together the four of them, George, Joseph, Andy, and Brian gave birth to Kigi Naturals. Kigi Naturals provides the highest quality CBD available today.



Kigi Naturals; Grown in Colorado, Designed in New York, Created for Humanity.



Kigi Naturals is now open and accepting orders online at New York, NY, July 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kigi Naturals: An Accidental Birth From Doing The Right Thing Out Of NecessityAfter years working as dedicated pharmacists, serving thousands of patients and filling millions of prescriptions in their pharmacies, brothers George and Joseph began a new journey offering customers a more natural approach to healthcare. They felt that instead of being drug pushers, they would be doing a better job and taking better care of their patients by educating them and encouraging them to try a healthier, wellness-focused, and natural approach, first. So they made the bold and risky move to put everything on the line and turned their successful drug focused pharmacies upside down and inside out by converting the pharmacies into health food markets with a pharmacy inside and their customers loved it and they loved feeling better and learning from George and Joseph how to take charge of their own health and wellness.But the brothers wanted to do more...They wanted all their patients to enjoy optimal health and that is when they discovered and started recommending CBD products. The results and testimonials from customers and the scientific research was compelling and proved how effective CBD can be for so many people and for so many health issues. Everything from improving and supporting the brain, mood, memory, anxiety, fertility, appetite, pain, insulin release, epilepsy, inflammation, and more. Plus, George and Joseph were getting great results taking CBD supplements on their own. Unfortunately, as scientists, they quickly discovered the CBD market was like the wild west, full of weakened formulations and unproven and untested products and so they decided to sell their own brand of CBD products. Products they knew first-hand, what was inside; how it was grown, extracted, processed and verified through rigorous testing. But as pharmacists, they never produced or sold their own product before. So they recruited their close friends Andy and Brian to join them on their crusade. Andy and Brian bring a wealth of business experience, and more importantly, they had access to a network of reputable CBD growers, manufacturers and labs for the brothers to interview, vet and measure up against their strict standards.With their pharmacy and science backgrounds, they would spearhead and confirm the selection process to source the highest quality and most effective CBD ingredients for their products.And together the four of them, George, Joseph, Andy, and Brian gave birth to Kigi Naturals. Kigi Naturals provides the highest quality CBD available today.Kigi Naturals; Grown in Colorado, Designed in New York, Created for Humanity.Kigi Naturals is now open and accepting orders online at www.kiginaturals.com . Use code Andyg at checkout for 10% off your order. Affiliate opportunities are available. More info on the website. Contact Information Kigi Naturals

Mark Vitagliano

646-642-6275



https://kiginaturals.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kigi Naturals