Canadian Company Adds Free Feature to Help Agents Conduct Virtual Showings


Kitchener, Canada, July 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Planitar, the Canadian real estate tech company behind the iGUIDE, announced today that it released a free feature to help those buying and selling homes stay safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's iGUIDE technology already creates 3D tours of homes that buyers can tour virtually, without the risk of spreading germs. This new update will allow agents to guide home buyers through the tour together as if they were conducting an in-person tour. This screen-sharing technology showcases the virtual tour smoothly, so there's no interruptions or confusion over which feature participants are discussing. Home buyers will no longer have to choose between having the expert guidance of their agent and following safety protocols.

Planitar's VP of Sales and Marketing, Michael Vervena, says that,
"For a Realtor, showing a property means communicating the best and most relevant information about that property to prospective buyers. iGUIDE Virtual Showing empowers Realtors to do that online. It connects people with the information they are looking for while maintaining the role and value of the Realtor to give guidance and advice."

Real estate agents can host the tour and invite their clients through text, email, or social media. They can then guide the tour and talk to their client through a compatible voice client such as Zoom, Facebook, Gotomeeting or Google Meet.

Planitar says that while the technology has obvious application for the COVID-19 pandemic, it has other uses as well. With this guided virtual tour, those who can't easily visit the homes they intend to purchase in-person can experience the home as if they are in it, with their real estate agent, before they make their final decision.

About Planitar

Founded in 2013, in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Planitar Inc. is the maker of iGUIDE, a proprietary camera and software platform for capturing and delivering immersive 3D virtual tours and extensive property data.

iGUIDE is the most efficient system to map interior spaces and features accurate floor plans, measurements, and reliable property square footage. By integrating floor plans and visual data, iGUIDE provides an intuitive and practical way to navigate and explore built environments digitally.

Contact

To learn more about this feature of the iGUIDE, please contact
Chris White, Marketing Manager
Office: 519.568.1723
Email: cwhite@planitar.com
Website: www.goiguide.com
