Press Releases Bartow Ford Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Bartow Ford: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Bartow Ford to Honor Local Law Enforcement

Bartow Ford to Host Local Law Enforcement at Fifth Annual Back the Blue Luncheon





“I fear that the bravery and sacrifice of our law enforcement heroes have been overlooked,” Robles began. “Our nation has 800,000 men and women who choose that career – and I firmly believe that at least 99% of them are models of courage and integrity.”



Therefore, Robles Jr. decided to move up Bartow Ford’s Fifth Annual Back the Blue Luncheon. Normally held in the spring, it was postponed to comply with state of Florida and CDC guidelines.



“We were then planning to hold the luncheon in the fall, but I really feel that we need to hold it as soon as possible to show them our support.”



The luncheon will be held July 30, 2020. Local law enforcement agents from around the county will be the guests of honor, and they will be served a barbecue lunch from 11 AM to 2 PM at the dealership.



While the lunch is for law enforcement personnel only, the public is invited to show their support for the heroes who protect us daily.



For additional information, visit our website at



Founded in 1948, Bartow Ford Company is a privately held company providing new and used vehicles, and automotive services. The Central Florida facility, located on 30 acres of property in Polk County, with over 200 employees, includes a service and parts department, collision center, rental vehicles, commercial services and a Quicklane. Bartow Ford has achieved Ford Motor Company’s prestigious President’s Award 20 times. For more info on Bartow Ford Company, please visit



If you would like more information about this topic or to schedule an interview with Benny Robles Jr., please contact Amy Sumerlin at 800-533-0425 or email amysu@bartowford.com.



www.bartowford.com/en/news/view/back-the-blue/46839 Bartow, FL, July 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Benny Robles Jr. is saddened by many of the negative stories that have been reported about what has happened in our nation in recent months.“I fear that the bravery and sacrifice of our law enforcement heroes have been overlooked,” Robles began. “Our nation has 800,000 men and women who choose that career – and I firmly believe that at least 99% of them are models of courage and integrity.”Therefore, Robles Jr. decided to move up Bartow Ford’s Fifth Annual Back the Blue Luncheon. Normally held in the spring, it was postponed to comply with state of Florida and CDC guidelines.“We were then planning to hold the luncheon in the fall, but I really feel that we need to hold it as soon as possible to show them our support.”The luncheon will be held July 30, 2020. Local law enforcement agents from around the county will be the guests of honor, and they will be served a barbecue lunch from 11 AM to 2 PM at the dealership.While the lunch is for law enforcement personnel only, the public is invited to show their support for the heroes who protect us daily.For additional information, visit our website at https://www.bartowford.com/en/news/view/back-the-blue/46839 Founded in 1948, Bartow Ford Company is a privately held company providing new and used vehicles, and automotive services. The Central Florida facility, located on 30 acres of property in Polk County, with over 200 employees, includes a service and parts department, collision center, rental vehicles, commercial services and a Quicklane. Bartow Ford has achieved Ford Motor Company’s prestigious President’s Award 20 times. For more info on Bartow Ford Company, please visit www.BartowFord.com If you would like more information about this topic or to schedule an interview with Benny Robles Jr., please contact Amy Sumerlin at 800-533-0425 or email amysu@bartowford.com. Contact Information Bartow Ford

Amy Sumerlin

863-533-0425



bartowford.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bartow Ford