StayConnect® Electrical Solutions Announces Agreement with Distribution America

StayConnect® and DA are headquartered in the Charlotte, NC area. Additional information about StayConnect® is available at www.stayconnect.com. Charlotte, NC, July 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, StayConnect Electrical Solutions announces a partnership agreement with Distribution America – a hardware store retailers' cooperative with 15,000 affiliated retail locations.“This partnership with Distribution America (DA) is a logical next step in expanding distribution of our products nationwide. Distribution America is one of the most respected service providers in the United States. DA has the ability to provide the very best service to our customers and they are an ideal partner to drive growth as we continue to expand our sales and distribution channels in 2020 and beyond.” -Mike Schutte, President of StayConnect Electrical SolutionsDistribution America is the nation’s largest regional network of independent hardware, hardlines and paint sundries wholesale distributors. The multi-billion-dollar organization covers 50 states and international markets assisting distributors and thousands of retailers with merchandising and marketing programs.About StayConnect Electrical SolutionsStayConnect® is an advanced product design firm with emphasis on innovative electrical solutions. Currently focused on wiring devices for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries, StayConnect Electrical Solutions markets and distribute various home improvement and construction hardline products under the StayConnect® brand name. Current product line offerings include three major categories consisting of Plug & Cord Securing Devices, Child Safety Wiring Devices and Power Strips & Surge Protection products. With a focus on safety, StayConnect® develops and manufactures electrical products that improve the world. The company mission is to provide products to the construction and home improvement industries that are innovative and superior in quality.StayConnect® and DA are headquartered in the Charlotte, NC area. Additional information about StayConnect® is available at www.stayconnect.com. Contact Information StayConnect Electrical Solutions

Mike Schutte

704-200-8127



stayconnect.com



