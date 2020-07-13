Front Runners Combines Endless Runner and Politics for Exciting New Mobile Game

Press Releases Front Runners Press Release Share Blog

Exciting and hilarious mobile game centered around the election is now out. Dodge obstacles like angry mobs, viruses, and election booths. The fun is endless.





Front Runners, a new political themed endless runner, entices everyone to get involved in running for office. Choose your favorite candidate and collect the most votes.



At launch, there are 6 characters that everyone will recognize. Some of the characters are polarizing, some are unifying and all are out to get the most votes to become the Front Runner.



The game is brought to life with an original, techno-patriotic soundtrack and sound effects from Injected Senses, LLC.



Front Runners is now available on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.



For more information, and press inquiries, please contact hello@frontrunnersgame.com



Front Runners Presskit:

www.frontrunnersgame.com



About UX-fit, Inc.

www.ux-fit.com

UX-fit, Inc. provides product strategy & design and user research services. The games that have been touched by the team at UX-fit have been enjoyed by billions of people worldwide. This is the first game that UX-fit has published in its own right.



About Casey Bombacie

http://searchmedia.group

Casey Bombacie

310-614-7965



frontrunnersgame.com



