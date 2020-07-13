PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Front Runners Combines Endless Runner and Politics for Exciting New Mobile Game


Exciting and hilarious mobile game centered around the election is now out. Dodge obstacles like angry mobs, viruses, and election booths. The fun is endless.

San Diego, CA, July 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Front Runners combines endless runner and politics for exciting new game

Front Runners, a new political themed endless runner, entices everyone to get involved in running for office. Choose your favorite candidate and collect the most votes.

At launch, there are 6 characters that everyone will recognize. Some of the characters are polarizing, some are unifying and all are out to get the most votes to become the Front Runner.

The game is brought to life with an original, techno-patriotic soundtrack and sound effects from Injected Senses, LLC.

Front Runners is now available on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.

For more information, and press inquiries, please contact hello@frontrunnersgame.com

Front Runners Presskit:
www.frontrunnersgame.com

About UX-fit, Inc.
www.ux-fit.com
UX-fit, Inc. provides product strategy & design and user research services. The games that have been touched by the team at UX-fit have been enjoyed by billions of people worldwide. This is the first game that UX-fit has published in its own right.

About Casey Bombacie
http://searchmedia.group
Casey Bombacie is UX designer and passionate mobile gamer. This is his first mobile game, but plans for many more. Be on the lookout for exciting new entertainment from this up-and-coming creator.
Contact Information
Front Runners
Casey Bombacie
310-614-7965
Contact
frontrunnersgame.com

