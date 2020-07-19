Local Owned Business Toyota South Atlanta Donates $10,000 to the Clayton County Public School Foundation

Press Releases Toyota South Atlanta Press Release Share Blog

Toyota South Atlanta, together with those who purchased new cars from the dealership during May, met its goal of $10,000 to help raise money for Clayton County Schools remote learning program.





The family-owned local business located in Morrow, GA donated $50 for every car sold. “We wanted to make a difference during this challenging time,” says Vice President and General Manager Rich Mahon.



"We understand how the COVID-19 virus will affect students who are going to be starting school via remote technology, which is why we are proud to donate $10,000 to the Clayton County Public School Foundation to help them add computers and at home lunches," he adds.



Clayton County Public Schools Foundation, Inc.'s mission is to provide financial resources to enrich and enhance the educational experience of students, families, teachers, and graduates while remaining committed to supporting a world-class standard of excellence.



“We are grateful for this generous donation. Funds will go towards feeding families and providing hotspots for students who cannot afford an internet connection,” says Superintendent of Clayton County Public Schools, Dr. Beasley.



As our country continues to move forward in this uncertain time, Toyota South Atlanta will continue to be that family owned business that supports its community.



“We know that children will need the school system’s summer food program more than ever this year; that is why we have partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to help. We greatly value our employees, customers, and community and look forward to helping make a difference,” Mahon continues.



Toyota South Atlanta has been serving Georgia drivers for decades and continues to provide the friendly Toyota sales, service and financing that Greater Atlanta drivers look for from their nearby Toyota dealer. Our Georgia Toyota dealership has donated to several organizations, such as Los Niños Primero, earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau for outstanding customer satisfaction, and our customers have voted us a Consumer's Choice Award winner six years in a row.



