Procurement&Co.

Procurement&Co. Completes Work as Consultant and Purchasing Firm for Lime Fresh Mexican Grill in South Florida


South Florida foodies will love the new Lime Fresh atmosphere.

Procurement&Co. Completes Work as Consultant and Purchasing Firm for Lime Fresh Mexican Grill in South Florida
Wayland, MA, July 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Procurement&Co., a strategic sourcing agency for furniture, fixtures, operating supplies and equipment based in Wayland, MA, has been named as the FF&E consultant and purchasing agent for a thirteen-location franchise restaurant chain, Lime Fresh Mexican Grille. The soft opening of their first corporate store is scheduled for mid-August. The project includes budgeting, sourcing and establishing a preferred vendor list with brand standards for the newly redesigned franchise rollout. Special care is being taken to attend to asset availability and cost sustainability while delivering high quality, consistent packages to first-time franchise owners.

About Lime Fresh: Lime Fresh’s first location opened in 2004 in South Beach, Miami. From these humble beginnings, the group has grown to include franchised and corporate-owned locations throughout Florida. Supported by its fanatic customers, Lime's brand starts with a commitment to freshness (no freezers or microwaves, produce delivered daily, salsa made on-site) and delivers a premium fast-casual experience without the chain feel. Learn more about the neighborhood appeal of Lime Fresh’s authentic food and people at https://limefreshmexicangrill.com/
Contact Information
Procurement&Co.
Sarah Peterson
617.776.2873
Contact
https://procurecompany.com

