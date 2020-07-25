Procurement&Co. Completes Work as Consultant and Purchasing Firm for Lime Fresh Mexican Grill in South Florida
South Florida foodies will love the new Lime Fresh atmosphere.
Wayland, MA, July 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Procurement&Co., a strategic sourcing agency for furniture, fixtures, operating supplies and equipment based in Wayland, MA, has been named as the FF&E consultant and purchasing agent for a thirteen-location franchise restaurant chain, Lime Fresh Mexican Grille. The soft opening of their first corporate store is scheduled for mid-August. The project includes budgeting, sourcing and establishing a preferred vendor list with brand standards for the newly redesigned franchise rollout. Special care is being taken to attend to asset availability and cost sustainability while delivering high quality, consistent packages to first-time franchise owners.
About EverFresh Endeavors: Lime Fresh’s first location opened in 2004 in South Beach, Miami. From these humble beginnings, the group has grown to include franchised and corporate-owned locations throughout Florida. Supported by its fanatic customers, Lime's brand starts with a commitment to freshness (no freezers nor microwaves, produce delivered daily, salsa made on-site) and delivers a premium fast-casual experience without the chain feel. Learn more about the neighborhood appeal of Lime Fresh’s authentic food and people at
https://limefreshmexicangrill.com.
About Procurement&Co: Founded by Sarah Peterson in 2019, Procurement&Co. brings nearly 25 years of experience, designers, and hospitality brand networks to bear in executing procurement (primarily FF&E, OS&E available) for hotels, restaurants, casinos, guest rooms, and public areas. Emphasizing rigorous cost controls and innovative strategies for each unique client, Procurement&Co. maximizes the risk reduction clients experience with best-in-class lead time, rigorous selection for quality and availability, and an eye to environmental sustainability. Learn more about services offered by Procurement&Co. at https://procurecompany.com.
About EverFresh Endeavors: Lime Fresh’s first location opened in 2004 in South Beach, Miami. From these humble beginnings, the group has grown to include franchised and corporate-owned locations throughout Florida. Supported by its fanatic customers, Lime's brand starts with a commitment to freshness (no freezers nor microwaves, produce delivered daily, salsa made on-site) and delivers a premium fast-casual experience without the chain feel. Learn more about the neighborhood appeal of Lime Fresh’s authentic food and people at
https://limefreshmexicangrill.com.
About Procurement&Co: Founded by Sarah Peterson in 2019, Procurement&Co. brings nearly 25 years of experience, designers, and hospitality brand networks to bear in executing procurement (primarily FF&E, OS&E available) for hotels, restaurants, casinos, guest rooms, and public areas. Emphasizing rigorous cost controls and innovative strategies for each unique client, Procurement&Co. maximizes the risk reduction clients experience with best-in-class lead time, rigorous selection for quality and availability, and an eye to environmental sustainability. Learn more about services offered by Procurement&Co. at https://procurecompany.com.
Contact
Procurement&Co.Contact
Sarah Peterson
617.776.2873
https://procurecompany.com
Sarah Peterson
617.776.2873
https://procurecompany.com
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