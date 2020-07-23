Sound Royalties Hires Senior Music Industry Veterans to Lead Continued Business Development & Artist Relations Initiatives

Press Releases Sound Royalties Press Release Share Blog

Jamie Dominguez, based in New York and Cappriccieo “Capp” Scates, based in Atlanta bring a long history of success in the music industry. Dominguez is former Senior Director of Creative Services for SESAC, a Performing Rights Organization where she worked since 2001. She was responsible for leading the New York-based team working on behalf of over 30,000 songwriters and music publishers, focused on cultivating relationships and opportunities within the entertainment and creative communities. Among her many professional affiliations, Dominguez has served on the Library of Congress Preservation Board, as well as The Songwriters Hall of Fame Special Projects Committee which provides educational outreach to high school students. She is also an active member of the Board of Governors of the Recording Academy (GRAMMYS) representing the New York chapter.



“Sound Royalties represents a new paradigm for funding creative artists,” said Dominguez. “I’m looking forward to utilizing my industry experience to bring these valuable services to more music creatives, and having the opportunity to work with a visionary group of music professionals who are also committed to serving the needs of the artist first.”



Scates is a veteran record industry executive who recently served as President/CEO at Mytrell Records. He is a former Senior Director of Writer/Publisher Relations in SESAC’s Atlanta office. After starting his career as a drummer, Scates was contracted by Sony Music, Death Row Records, Tommy Boy Records, Universal Music Group, and Atlantic Records, promoting the careers of Boyz II Men, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Alicia Keys. Prior to joining SESAC he was Director of Operations for PM Music Group, where he represented songwriters whose credits include Michael Jackson and Beyoncé.



“I have been an advocate for creative artists throughout my career, so I’m very prepared to represent Sound Royalties and everything it offers,” said Scates. “This has been an extraordinarily difficult year in the music industry, and as such, the timing could not be better for me to help bring creative funding solutions to those who have seen their income severely impacted.”



A former member of the Atlanta Chapter Board of Governors for the Recording Academy, Scates is a current member of the Atlanta Chapter Board for the National Association of Record Industry Professionals (NARIP). He also served as a soldier in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army National Guard, retiring in July 2013 after 20 years of service.



“Jamie and Capp are two outstanding industry pros who bring a remarkable level of expertise and relationships to our organization,” said Michael Bizenov, President of Sound Royalties. “We are proud to welcome them to our team where they will expand the reach of our services within the creative community.”



Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately-owned specialty finance firm founded by CEO Alex Heiche that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects without ever taking ownership of their copyrights, allowing for pass-through income, and empowering creatives to choose from a variety of flexible pricing options. The company's core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to the tens of millions. It does this by advancing artist, producer and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers and PROs such as BMI, ASCAP, SESAC, SoundExchange and many more. Sound Royalties works with a wide range of music industry professionals, including GRAMMY Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre.



