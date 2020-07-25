Superior Fence & Rail Plants Its First Flag in Georgia with Its New Athens, GA Fence Franchise Location

Are you ready to Athens, GA, July 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Superior Fence & Rail is headed to the Northeast Georgia market with a new Athens fence company . New franchise owners Kim and Kevin Meyers are uniquely positioned in the Athens, Georgia market to provide top-quality fences, a top level of service and to run an outstanding operation. As Superior Fence & Rail franchise owners, they are equipped to leverage the company’s immense buying power to provide high quality fences to the local market at prices that benefit from superior buying power. The Meyers are set to fulfill the needs of the high demand for a high-quality fencing company in the Athens market, utilizing proven business practices, a tested and true process and world-class training and support.Is now the best time to buy a franchise Buying a fencing franchise offers Kim and Kevin Meyers the advantage of building superior fences with high quality and great prices. Owning a Superior Fence & Rail franchise is a promising prospect for many more reasons. Kevin explained that his initial motivation in franchising with Superior Fence & Rail came from the company’s fantastic reputation and thousands of online reviews saying, “I wanted to know what made the company successful and allowed it to run efficiently, and consistently receive those reviews!”Kevin also admired that owner Zach Peyton is a West Point graduate. This offered insight into the way the company is led as Kevin knew a West Point graduate and Army veteran runs a tight ship. Kevin noted, “I appreciated and understood what was instilled in him and began to understand where the direction and leadership began. The standardization of day-to-day operations at Superior Fence & Rail is a direct reflection of the military standard.”Upon further investigation into becoming a new Superior Fence & Rail franchise owner, Kevin found that employees of the company had tenures “greatly exceeding that of other similar companies.” He noted that company employees are very dedicated to Superior Fence & Rail and that company ownership is just as dedicated to their employees, stating, “The company empowers and gives opportunities to each in their own designation to improve and grow.” The fact that some franchise owners started out as Superior Fence & Rail employees solidified the opportunity he sought with the company.“Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.”Perhaps the most attractive aspect of becoming a new Superior Fence & Rail franchise owner, Kevin thought, is the company’s exemplary training and ongoing support. Kevin felt that the training processes are optimally collaborative with a system that fosters true success in business. Superior Fence & Rail, he said, “has a training process that walks you through almost everything you need to be successful,” and while you can never replicate any scenario entirely, “you can get very close.”There’s nothing more all-American than business ownership.In opening their new franchise, Kim and Kevin are set to achieve their American dream. Zach Peyton and the entire Superior Fence & Rail network ownership are thrilled to have them aboard. As a married couple and business partners, Zach sees a positive future for this new fencing outpost in Athens, Georgia. “Kim and Kevin are an awesome team.” The fact that they are a husband and wife franchisee unit will help the Meyers keep overhead costs low as they establish their new franchise. Zach adds, “They’re focused on building and leading a professional team in Northeast Georgia, and we’re running with them to give them all the tools they need to succeed.”Are you ready to buy a business ? Consider a Superior Fence & Rail franchise. For franchising information, visit https://fencefranchise.superiorfenceandrail.com/ or contact franchise@superiorfenceandrail.com.