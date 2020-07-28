Music's Living Legends, The Rolling Stones and Judas Priest Honored by Two of Fever International Music Group's Top Acts

Fever International Music Group Artist Ninefinger will be covering "Sympathy for the Devil" by The Rolling Stones. While Beyond The Grey covers "You've Got Another Thing Comin." Both groups intended to create their versions of these timeless classics, modernizing the sound and feel, but maintaining the original presence and familiarity.





Kansas City, Kansas' own Manhattan, NY, July 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Fever International Music Group has two of their top groups releasing tributes of two timeless classic tracks. Los Angeles, California's group Ninefinger is releasing their rendition of "Sympathy for the Devil" by The Rolling Stones. Mike Winney Vocalist for Ninefinger said, "The Stones have always been one of our favorite bands. We love how clever their lyrics are, we wanted to pay homage to one of our greatest influences." TC Page representative for Fever International said, "Ninefinger is an amazingly talented group, we feel their future will be filled with huge accomplishments." Ninefinger's rendition of "Sympathy for the Devil" sounds amazing, hopefully The Stones will give it a listen and possibly weigh in with their thoughts about this tribute.Kansas City, Kansas' own Beyond The Grey is one of Fever International Music Groups most promising acts. Beyond the Grey are five men on a mission who believe in writing music with a purpose. The group has decided to pay tribute to the one and only Metal God "Rob Halford" and his band "Judas Priest," in releasing this tribute track. Beyond The Grey's vocalist David Lingenfelter stated, "My hope with this re-imagining of 'You've Got Another Thing Comin' is to pay tribute to the band that introduced Me to Metal Judas Priest. I also want to honor the man that we all revere The Metal God Rob Halford, witnessing him perform at my first concert as a young boy was life changing." The band has created a modern sounding, hard hitting version of this classic Judas Priest track. Fever International Representative TC Page added, "This is sure to be a radio hit, hopefully Rob and the rest of Judas Priest will feel the same about the track as we do, It Rocks."