RBR Global Sales Offers Cash Advances for Small Business Relief

RBR Global Sales offers cash advance programs for small US businesses hard hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cash advances will be provided to all operational small businesses based on their business potential and future revenue, not solely based on credit score. Businesses with $100K in annual revenue and 1+ years of operation are eligible to apply for these advances. Business owners in need of financing can apply online in minutes by visiting the official website.





The advances will be provided based on the business potential & future revenue of these small businesses, with funding not solely based on credit score.



These advances will be also available to all operational businesses and won't be limited only to essential services, said Dr. Joseph Cammarata, Managing Member at RBR Global Sales.



Businesses with $100K in annual revenue and 1+ years of operation are eligible to apply for these funds, he added.



Now with the restrictions being lifted across states, this alternative funding source will provide business owners with the capital needed to kickstart their businesses. Use of proceeds can be used to fulfill their payroll obligations, pay tax obligations, to procure necessary inventory, etc. Cash advances up to $500,000 are available in as quickly as 24 hours after approval.



Business owners in need of financing can apply online in minutes by visiting the official website.



About RBR Global Sales:



RBR Global Sales has been creating customized capital solutions to meet the unique financial needs of US businesses, serving clients across a wide range of industries. These include technology service providers, retail & food service, professional services, production & distribution, construction, green energy, and more.



