Crane Warning Systems Atlanta and Rayco Wylie, a Long-Standing Partnership That’s Brought Safety to the Forefront of Atlanta’s Construction Industry

Postal Address: 6175 Hickory Flat Hwy, Suite 110-376, Canton, GA 30115 Canton, GA, July 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Atlanta’s construction sector has seen its revenues and profits rise in recent years due to a development boom that is yet to be meaningfully impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.According to a 2018 survey conducted by Atlanta-based consulting firm and Kennesaw State University College of Construction Management, more than 50 percent of all construction companies based in Atlanta saw increases in profit, and more than 75 percent saw increases in revenue. In light of the pandemic, construction activity was expected to halt due to local government-enforced stay-at-home orders, but this has not been the case.Increased construction activity generally increases the rate of on-site accidents. The use of heavy machinery is one of the leading reasons for the high rate of job-related injuries in the construction sector. There were 297 crane-related deaths from 2011 to 2017, according to a report from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) - an average of 42 deaths per year.Rayco Wylie Systems has been an industry-leading manufacturer of heavy equipment monitoring systems, particularly crane safety instruments, since 1994 after Rayco Wylie acquired the B&A Engineering Company Limited. Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is an Atlanta-based US distributor for Rayco Wylie crane safety equipment.When speaking about the company’s partnership with Rayco Wylie Systems, a senior spokesperson said, “The B&A Engineering Company Limited pioneered heavy machinery safety way back in 1933 when Major Hamilton Wylie invented the newly patented Load Moment Indicator, or Rated Capacity Indicator. As Rayco Wylie, the company has come to the forefront of construction sector safety with enhanced state-of-the-art technologies.“As a leader in crane machinery safety in the US, we at Crane Warning Systems Atlanta have been distributing Rayco Wylie products since 2001. Our goal is to provide the industry with the best solution customized to their needs at affordable rates. A long-standing partnership with Rayco Wylie products allows us to do just that.”Crane Warning Systems Atlanta helps construction companies in Atlanta improve on-site worker safety and security while boosting efficiency with a wide selection of crane safety instruments ranging from wireless crane anemometer and Load Moment Indicators (LMI) to two-way radios and portable crane cameras. The company is a trusted partner for several companies in the construction, manufacturing, and warehousing industries.Crane Warning Systems Atlanta can be contacted using the information below.About Crane Warning Systems AtlantaFounded in 2001 in Atlanta, Georgia, Crane Warning Systems Atlanta provides crane warning systems and related products and services in the US. The company specializes in delivering high-quality safety equipment and instruments manufactured by Rayco Wylie. It aims to provide its customers with safety-enhancing, efficiency-boosting, and budget-friendly solutions that fit each customer’s needs.Contact Crane Warning Systems AtlantaWeb: https://www.cranewarningsystemsatlanta.com/Email: sales@cwsa.bizToll Free Phone Number: 1-877-672-2951Direct Phone Number: 1-770-888-8083Fax: 1-678-261-1438Postal Address: 6175 Hickory Flat Hwy, Suite 110-376, Canton, GA 30115 Contact Information Crane Warning Systems Atlanta

