Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized-P.O.W.E.R. Welcomes Their New Women of Empowerment Members

About The New Women of Empowerment Members

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to celebrate the new Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:



Jennifer Lynn Myers--Accounting

Katy Doan--Accounting

Paulette Childress--Advertising/Marketing

Sandra D. Gifford--Advertising/Marketing

Elizabeth Yarnell--Alternative Medicine

Tresa L. Simmons--Alternative Medicine

Margaret Josephs--Apparel/Fashion

April Rose Mata--Apparel/Fashion

Sara Maldonado--Apparel/Fashion

Molly D. Robbins--Apparel/Fashion

Ramona E. Johnson--Apparel/Fashion

Jennie P. Stahler--Architecture/Planning/Design

Lisa Vangelas--Architecture/Planning/Design

Karen T. Otis--Architecture/Planning/Design

Sheri Caldwell--Art

Doris M. Munafo--Automotive

Amanda L. Bailey-Green--Automotive

Christina L. Oliver--Banking/Mortgage

Phuong "Fiona" Dao--Beauty/Cosmetics

Naiymah R. Moore--Beauty/Cosmetics

Olivia Bentley--Beauty/Cosmetics

Valarie J. Granata--Beauty/Cosmetics

Erica J. Williams--Beauty/Cosmetics

Amarjyothi Sarasam--Beauty/Cosmetics

Lynore Oliveri--Beauty/Cosmetics

Peggy Teague--Beauty/Cosmetics

Christine E. Nelson--Beauty/Cosmetics

Brittany R. McElveen--Beauty/Cosmetics

Madelin Roman--Beauty/Cosmetics

JoAnn T. Egner--Beauty/Cosmetics

Renae M. Green-Hart--Business

A. Nicole Bell-Foster--Business

Calinda Y. Hicks--Business

Angela T. Hooks--Business

Orangenia R. Lewis--Catering

JoAnn M. Ryan--Civic/Social Organization

Kenia Osorio-Wellington--Cleaning Service

Kristi K. Mays--Cleaning Service

Melinda A. Turk--Cleaning Service

Joanne F. Braccio--Cleaning Service

Tess Tims--Coaching

Cindi L. White--Coaching

Jennifer L. Ressler--Construction/Building

Love McPherson--Consulting

W. Renea Evans-House--Consulting

Ellen G. Feiler--Consulting

Shanthi Murugadass--Consulting

Tania L. Simmons--Consulting

Yvette S. Ghormley--Consulting

Jillian Hansen--Consulting

Ann Hall-Siek--Contracting

Meshia D. Flannigan--Crafting

Ruth A. Scaife--Crafting

Gloria Andela--E-Commerce

Yakira Sudler--E-Commerce

Maia Little--E-Commerce

Kristina Luzzi--E-Commerce

Denise G. Shields--E-Commerce

Ann J. Bartram--E-Commerce

Myrielle Philistin--E-Commerce

Allison Smith--E-Commerce

Tilise Michelle Emile--E-Commerce

Susan A. Rotenberg--Education

Natasha N. Pritchett--Education

Johnna K. Scheuerman--Education

Lisa M. Burnham--Education

Nina Rooks Cast--Education

Cathryne Jordan--Education

Tina M. Santacroce--Education

Aleida Vitolo--Education

Rush C. Rogers--Education

Amanda F. Drenth--Education

Cynthia Waring--Education

Lois Tunstall--Education

Erricka Clark--Education

Amorel V. Sheppard--Education

Debra Simpkins--Education

Suzanne Ferucci--Education

Emily Cassi--Electrical Contractor

Cathy Brown--Embroidery and Screen Printing

Elizabeth "Lizzy" Small--Entertainment

Susan Danglard--Entertainment

Sharon K. Doyle--Entertainment

Nelly Black--Entertainment

Victoria McLean-Callaway--Event Services

Bonnie Waring--Financial Services

Charleta U. McInnis--Financial Services

Ethelyn B. Geiger--Financial Services

Joan O. Zorena--Financial Services

Jacqueline L. Stirkens--Financial Services

Jill W. Tillman--Financial Services

Erica Reed--Financial Services

Avery Alexander--Financial Services

Jessica E. Bankston--Financial Services

Samenia L. Mayer--Floral

Alma M. Callan--Food/Beverages

Wajiyha Muhammad--Food/Beverages

Tregaye Fraser--Food/Beverages

Nadine Alphonse--Food/Beverages

Jacqui Lomont--Food/Beverages

Carmella S. Coqmard--Food/Beverages

Tabitha Joy Smith--Gaming/Casinos

Jeanette I. Taveras--Government

Asia J. Lane--Health Services

Janelle M. Clark--Health Services

Sonia S. Perez--Health Services

Lori Blades--Health Services

Felicia M. Burchett--Health Services

Jessica D. Brake--Health Services

Aitza M. Forde--Health Services

Pamela Jane Kaplan--Health/Fitness

Marcy R. Spaulding--Health/Fitness

Santa Tassone--Healthcare

Carla Moore--Healthcare

Laura A. Rau--Healthcare

Marcella L. Young--Healthcare

Kristle A. Alexander--Healthcare

Tania L. Dewitt--Healthcare

Sandra Boyadjian--Healthcare

Ann Weiss--Healthcare

Eunice Delfa Delfin--Healthcare

Deidre L. Burton--Healthcare

Latoshua J. Joseph--Healthcare

Linda A. Smith--Healthcare

Petergay Dunkley-Mullings--Healthcare

Shohreh Ghasemi--Healthcare

Judith A. Nkematabong--Home Healthcare

Eunice U. Ndu--Home Healthcare

Maribel Harrington--Human Resources/HR

Dolly Chacon--Human Services

Charlotte Bush-Cutts--Human Services

Ana Paula Fernandes--Information Technology/IT

Karen E. Duarte--Insurance

Christina Saavedra--Insurance

Norma L. Potter--Insurance

Bonnie S. Preston--Insurance

Adrienne Woodhull--Insurance

Kimberly Olsen--Insurance

Faye Resnick--Interior Design

Alison P. Steele--Interior Design

Victoria A. Solis--Interior Design

Sondra Burton--Jewelry

Gwen G. Cacciatore--Landscaping

Adriana Cara--Law/Legal Services

Marisol Casilla--Law/Legal Services

Lynn S. Bozalis--Law/Legal Services

Kimberly A. Yelkin--Law/Legal Services

Beth D. Bradley--Law/Legal Services

Gail Price--Law/Legal Services

Dana M. Knight-Reyes--Law/Legal Services

Marianne Kinsella--Law/Legal Services

Rebecca L. Kidder--Law/Legal Services

Wanda Y. Negron--Law/Legal Services

Vicky Ortiz--Library

Emilia Suter--Logistics/Procurement

Janice D. Anderson--Logistics/Procurement

Kimberly F. Whitlock--Manufacturing

Karen D. Brooks--Manufacturing

Jennifer Garza--Manufacturing

Elizabeth D. Williams--Manufacturing

Cibele Y. Aisquith--Marine Upholstery

Danelle L. Heathman--Maritime

Paula Bond--Massage Therapy

Patricia Rogers--Media

Evelyn Yaus--Media

Danni Bruns-McCrary--Media

Leslyn R. Grant--Media

Rita G. Sorenson--Medical Equipment

Nafisah M. Alim--Mental Health Care

Ardis Gregory--Mental Health Care

Paulette Edwards--Mental Health Care

Kinsley-Marissa O'Garrow--Mental Health Care

Giselle V. Ontra--Mental Health Care

Jacquelyne Parker--Ministry

Allyson Siegel--Moving and Storage

Suzan Johnson Cook--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Linda Vallejo--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Donna S. Fields--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Summre L. Sudy--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Pat P. Sorrells--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Shirley R. Dykshoorn--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Dee M. Alschuler--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Grace O. Adeyemo--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Cathy Marshall--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Sandra P. Sacaza--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Damita Jo Goodall--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Tiffany L. Marler--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Gayle M. Carnegie--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Scarlett C. Calderwood--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Marcie McDonald--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Luti A. Stone-Davis--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Beatrice K. Harvey--Nutrition/Wellness

Vanessa M. Hart--Nutrition/Wellness

Edd-Lainia J. Etherly-Muhammad--Nutrition/Wellness

Patricia Daggs--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar

Catherine O'Neil Pringle--Anthropologist Archeologist

Elizabeth E. Gonzales--Embroidery

Cheryl A. Hayes--Pet Care

Flo Siemsen--Photography

Aneesah S. Perkins--Publishing

Sholeh Shams--Publishing

Tracy L. Burch--Publishing

Latonya S. Gaston--Publishing

Dorris J. Ellis Robinson--Publishing

Roslin A. Berry--Publishing

Caroline P. Camfield--Real Estate

Melissa Murphy Graziosi--Real Estate

Janice Y. Alarhabi--Real Estate

Selena J. Lovely--Real Estate

Sandra Powell--Real Estate

Debora Edwards--Real Estate

Karen Bell--Real Estate

Susan Buchanan--Recreational Services

Misty Speaks--Religion

Christy Rowe--Research & Development

Brooklyn M. Bohannon--Retail Industry

Renee A. Malutic--Retail Industry

Deborah G. Judd--Retail Industry

Mintoria Y. Webb--Staffing/Recruiting

Denise Hayman-Loa--Technology

Mary L. Neal--Transcription

Elizabeth A. Moscak--Transportation

Elizabeth A. Moscak--Transportation

Donna F. Elicke--Transportation

Debbie Huey--Travel

Carole Kracer--Travel

Phyllis Frost-Strain--Veterinary



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com



P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women.



Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



