Pegasus Residential Announces Plans to Offer Third Party Management Services in Western States

Pegasus is a NMHC Top 50 management organization, offering boutique-level management in 9 states and 48 metropolitan markets. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Pegasus presently has remote offices in Charleston, Charlotte, Raleigh, Orlando and Dallas. Pegasus manages over 33,000 units for more than 40 clients. Pegasus was founded by Lindy Ware and Debbie Conley in 2009 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental housing real estate business. To learn more about Pegasus, visit Atlanta, GA, August 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Pegasus Residential , a national leader in the management of multi-family housing, today announces its expansion plans to begin offering third-party management services in core markets within Colorado, Utah and Arizona.“For years we have wanted to focus on expanding west to grow our brand and portfolio. The timing is right with the rapid growth of multi family in cities we want to be in. I believe our unique management and lease up structure will be a welcome addition for new and current clients already in the Western states,” said Lindy Ware, CEO and Principal.Slated to launch management operations by Q1 2021, Pegasus will have their initial management team in place by Q3 2020 to ensure they are fully operational for all current and new clients. “I am excited that our teams will take our service offerings to new and existing clients in these markets, and appreciate the efforts of each of our team members to further building the Pegasus’ brand in the West,” said Ware.About PegasusPegasus is a NMHC Top 50 management organization, offering boutique-level management in 9 states and 48 metropolitan markets. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Pegasus presently has remote offices in Charleston, Charlotte, Raleigh, Orlando and Dallas. Pegasus manages over 33,000 units for more than 40 clients. Pegasus was founded by Lindy Ware and Debbie Conley in 2009 with the intent to become a provider of world-class service in the rental housing real estate business. To learn more about Pegasus, visit www.pegasusresidential.com Contact Information Pegasus Residential

Bevan White

678-347-2802



www.pegasusresidential.com



