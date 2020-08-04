PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
NuSight Medical

NuSight Medical Establishes Medical Advisory Board


NuSight Medical announced today the formation of a Medical Advisory Board, with leading experts in research, education and clinical management of dry eye and ocular surface disease.

San Diego, CA, August 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- NuSight Medical (”NuSight”) announced today the formation of a Medical Advisory Board, (“MAB”) with leading experts in research, education, and clinical management of dry eye and ocular surface disease (“DED/OSD”).

NuSight’s MAB is co-chaired by globally recognized Dry Eye Disease experts, Cynthia Matossian, MD and Laura Periman MD. Both Drs. Periman and Matossian have been powerful advocates for and leaders in improving the treatment options for dry eye patients. The MAB also includes DED/OSD leaders:

- Crystal Brimer, OD, Founder of The Dry Eye Institute, owner of Focus Eye Care in Wilmington, NC;
- Ahmed Fahmy, OD, of Minnesota Eye Associates and Director of the Twin Cities Ocular Surface Disease Symposium;
- Scott Hauswirth, OD Assistant Professor, Dept. of Ophthalmology, University of Colorado, Director of the Ocular Surface Center, Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center, and
- Francis Mah, MD, Director of Cornea and External Disease at Scripps Clinic in San Diego;

According to NSM President, Robert Foster, “Each MAB member is highly respected for their contributions to DED/OSD research and education as well as their extraordinary knowledge in the diagnosis and treatment of these highly prevalent, multi-factorial conditions. As early adopters of the NuLids technology, they also recognize the expanding value of NuLids in clinical practice. We are very grateful for their time and interest in supporting our efforts to bring this natural, at-home treatment to millions of patients.”
Contact Information
NuSight Medical
Robert Foster
(833) 368-5437
Contact
https://www.nusightmedical.com

