Pinky’s Iron Doors Helps Homebuyers Install High-Quality Steel and Iron Doors During COVID-19

The nationwide door provider continues to provide doors and installation services for homeowners.





Their contractor partnerships with reliable registered firms all over the country are helping facilitate their installation initiative. The residential steel doors come equipped with all necessary items such as the jamb, threshold, hinges, glass, weather stripping, foam, rubber sweeps, flush latch and locks (on demand); but a trained professional is still needed to install these doors.



To that end, clients can ask the company for installation assistance when ordering their contemporary iron doors and the team will oblige by referring one of their partners to the client.



A senior strategist from the company spoke to us, “During this crisis, we initially pulled back on our services. Our store was closed and the team was managing business remotely. However, now we’re following strict guidelines to ensure distance and sanitization, which means that our financing and installation services are functioning as well.



“Our clients rely on us for affordable iron doors and high-quality services that come with a purchase like this. We’re proud to say that we’re now embracing the new normal without compromising on our standards.”



The wrought iron door and industrial-style steel door company has also kept its clients at the center of all their policies by keeping their prices steady even as other manufacturers are raising their prices. Their goal is to ensure that their affordable iron doors stay that way so that home buyers right now don’t have to compromise on their design vision for luxury black steel French doors.



Moreover, the company has now listed a whole range of discount iron doors that customers can order, along with up to 30% discount for custom wrought iron doors and custom steel doors.



About Pinky’s Iron Doors

As an established door design and manufacturing company in California, Pinky’s Iron Doors offers an extensive range of modern iron doors and steel doors. Their collection also includes steel windows, transoms, sidelights, door locks and handles, and a proprietary iron door spray. The company offers nationwide shipping and discounts on clearance products.



Contact Details

Website: https://pinkysirondoors.com/

Postal Address: Showroom 2382 East 48th Street Vernon, California 90058

Phone: 844-843-6677

Arin Der

844-843-6677



https://pinkysirondoors.com/



