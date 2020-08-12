Inc. 5000 Names Avionté to Its 2020 List of Fasting-Growing Private Companies for the 9th Consecutive Year

Press Releases Avionte Staffing Software Press Release Share Blog

provides innovative front and back office staffing software solutions to over 900 customers and nearly 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. With one end-to-end staffing software solution, staffing agencies have access to the information and tools they need – anytime, anywhere via any device – to maximize productivity and profits. Eagan, MN, August 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today, Inc. Magazine named Avionté Staffing and Recruiting Software to its 2020 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the ninth consecutive year that Avionté has been named to this prestigious list, accomplished by only one half of one percent of all companies.Companies on the 2020 Inc. 500|5000 list were selected based on the percentage of revenue obtained from 2017 to 2019. Avionté ranks at 3986 on the list this year, representing a growth rate of 88 percent. Avionté Staffing and Recruiting Software has experienced 14 years of consecutive growth. With a market focus on partnering with growth-oriented staffing firms in the clerical and light industrial, IT and professional segments, the company now serves over 900 staffing and recruiting customers and maintained a 98% retention rate in 2019.Avionté’s position on the list reflects the company’s continued growth by focusing on delivering technology solutions that enable staffing firms to drive automation and streamline processes. Avionté has been dedicated to serving the staffing industry since 2005 and continues to invest heavily in product development and service to ensure its customers are equipped with the most effective and comprehensive solutions available. In 2019, Avionté released its next-generation SaaS solution, AviontéBOLD , and signed over 200 new clients to the platform.“We are honored to be recognized alongside so many of America’s most successful and most innovative businesses,” said Karl Florida, CEO at Avionté. “Staffing and recruiting firms serve as a key driver of the U.S. economy, hiring over 15 million employees each year. This industry makes an impact, and we are committed to delivering these firms the technology solutions they need to streamline their businesses, create a competitive advantage and continue putting people to work.” Avionté processed over 1.6 million W-2s and $10.2 billion in payroll in 2019 alone, more than Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer.Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing and recruiting agencies are faced with challenges of transitioning to a virtual work environment while continuing to drive engagement with talent and a high level of service to their clients. AviontéBOLD enabled firms to quickly pivot to a remote setting and provided staffing firms the tools they needed to optimize their processes and workflows to a virtual environment. The cloud solution enables staffing firms’ employees, temporary workforce, and clients to access the system anywhere and anytime. Video interviewing, electronic and paperless onboarding, mobile time entry, and automated workforce engagement are just a few of the Avionté tools that are helping staffing firms provide a seamless experience for clients and talent.In early August of this year, Avionté welcomed over 1,000 clients, partners, and staffing professionals to its annual user conference, CONNECT. While this was the first CONNECT hosted virtually, the conference maintained its reputation as one of the key events in the staffing industry. Avionté CONNECT serves as an opportunity for Avionté to build stronger relationships with its customers, educate the industry on the latest product releases, and offer a platform for customers to be heard and help drive the future of the product. The company has hosted this event for over a decade, which it continues to offer free of charge to its customers.At the event, Avionté announced it will be releasing a new pay card solution later this year. The CHANGE card is seamlessly integrated with the Avionté system and is the first pay card designed specifically for the staffing industry. CHANGE serves to address the unique challenges of staffing firms and offers a program that incentivizes employees for good behaviors that benefit both the employee and the staffing firm’s bottom line. This new solution is a product of Avionté’s continued efforts to be a stronger partner in innovation for its customers and accelerate the pace and consistency of delivering new solutions to the staffing and recruiting industry.About Avionté Avionté Staffing Software provides innovative front and back office staffing software solutions to over 900 customers and nearly 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. With one end-to-end staffing software solution, staffing agencies have access to the information and tools they need – anytime, anywhere via any device – to maximize productivity and profits. Contact Information Avionté Staffing Software

