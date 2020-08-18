TBX® Fortifies Sales Team with Industry Leader

Press Releases TBX® Benefits Press Release Share Blog

Prior to TBX®, Keller held various leadership positions within the Unum Corporation, 10 years as a Sales Vice President for Unum and 15 years as Sales Vice President for Colonial Life, where he led the largest voluntary benefits regions in the country. Mike has earned numerous honors and awards over his career and has been frequently featured in industry publications on all things benefits related. Keller is viewed across the industry as a thought leader that stays on the forefront of the industry trends and because of this he is frequently sought out to speak at industry conferences and events.



“We're extremely excited to welcome Mike as our new SVP of Sales as he brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our executive leadership team and we are looking forward to him driving our sales efforts to new heights,” said Joe Fernandez, President and CEO of TBX®. “Mike’s extensive leadership and reputation for accelerating sales growth year after year made him the right choice. We’re ecstatic to welcome him to the team,” said Buck Wagner, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer.



“I am excited to join TBX®, a company that has such a profound reputation for being the leader in self-service technology,” said Keller. “I am looking forward to sharing my experience and continue to drive growth as we are positioned like no other technology vendor to successfully deliver an extraordinary virtual open enrollment experience.”



