Piano Man - Jack Spann to Release Jesus of New Orleans

www.facebook.com/garytanin New York, NY, August 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Jack Spann has had an incredible couple of years. The Saint Louis native has lived in New York City for the last 18 years and established himself as one of the city’s in-demand keyboardists. His reputation led to an introduction to David Bowie’s producer, Tony Visconti who hired him to play on the demos for what would be Bowie’s final album, Blackstar.Spann’s Visconti connection did not end there. It led to an introduction to Milwaukee-based producer, Gary Tanin, who worked with Spann on his first three critically acclaimed solo albums, Time, Time, Time, Time, Time, Beautiful Man From Mars, Propaganda Man. Jack Spann’s album recognition led to performances at the world’s largest music festival, Summerfest, in both 2016 and 2017.Brand new in 2020 Jack’s CD single, Jesus Of New Orleans, will be simultaneously released with a full production music video in support of the single. Both dance mix and radio edits are included on the CD. Spann again providing lead vocals, piano, keyboards, guitar and bass with Cecil Robbington on drums and percussion. A supporting cast of guest musicians include long time friend and St. Louis native John Covelli on Trombone.Rollout of Jesus Of New Orleans (JONOLA) happens on August 15th, 2020 in both CD and Digital formats through Big Boo Records and Daystorm Music.For more information:www.jackspann.comwww.facebook.com/jackspannbandwww.facebook.com/garytanin