Press Releases J.C. Restoration, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from J.C. Restoration, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: J.C. Restoration, Inc. Named to Qualified Remodeler’s 2020 Largest Remodeling Firms in the U.S.





The Qualified Remodeler magazine top 500 list has been published for 42 years and is based on each company’s gross volume from the previous year. The magazine’s list also takes a look at current year volume projections, number of employees, years in business and accreditations. Remodelers on the Top 500 list are involved in the following types of projects: kitchen and bathroom remodels, room additions, whole-house remodels, insurance restoration, design-build services and light commercial projects. The entire article can be found in the August issue of the magazine or at



“It is an honor to receive this acknowledgment once again from Qualified Remodeler magazine,” general manager Steve Rost stated, “J.C. Restoration works very hard to do right by our customers in the area of reconstruction. We are pleased to yet again be included on this prestigious list.”



Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies. In 2020, the TOP 500 represented $10 billion in remodeling sales volume on over one million jobs. Each year, companies from all 50 states apply, but only 500 make it.



About J.C Restoration: J.C. Restoration is one of the fastest growing independent restoration companies in the Midwest. Since 1982, JCR has been successfully restoring damaged properties in the greater Chicagoland area for thousands of Home and Business Owners. JCR offers complete emergency mitigation and restoration services for properties affected by Water, Fire, Smoke, Storms, and Mold. Our Emergency Response Teams are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week-- with vehicles fully stocked and ready for immediate dispatch. Restoration Services Include: Building / Structural Damage, Water Damage, Fire Damage, Emergency Clean-up, Certified Mold Remediation, Contents Restoration, Document Restoration, and Commercial/Large Loss Services. To learn more about J.C. Restoration, please call 800.956.8844 or visit Rolling Meadows, IL, August 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- J.C. Restoration, Inc. (JCR) has earned the number 65 spot on Qualified Remodeler Magazine’s 2020 edition of the Top 500 Remodelers in the United States. JCR has moved up from number 71 last year, and has made appearances on the list since 2007.The Qualified Remodeler magazine top 500 list has been published for 42 years and is based on each company’s gross volume from the previous year. The magazine’s list also takes a look at current year volume projections, number of employees, years in business and accreditations. Remodelers on the Top 500 list are involved in the following types of projects: kitchen and bathroom remodels, room additions, whole-house remodels, insurance restoration, design-build services and light commercial projects. The entire article can be found in the August issue of the magazine or at https://www.qualifiedremodeler.com/top-500-2020/ “It is an honor to receive this acknowledgment once again from Qualified Remodeler magazine,” general manager Steve Rost stated, “J.C. Restoration works very hard to do right by our customers in the area of reconstruction. We are pleased to yet again be included on this prestigious list.”Since 1978, the QR TOP 500 has tracked the industry’s largest and fastest growing companies. In 2020, the TOP 500 represented $10 billion in remodeling sales volume on over one million jobs. Each year, companies from all 50 states apply, but only 500 make it.About J.C Restoration: J.C. Restoration is one of the fastest growing independent restoration companies in the Midwest. Since 1982, JCR has been successfully restoring damaged properties in the greater Chicagoland area for thousands of Home and Business Owners. JCR offers complete emergency mitigation and restoration services for properties affected by Water, Fire, Smoke, Storms, and Mold. Our Emergency Response Teams are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week-- with vehicles fully stocked and ready for immediate dispatch. Restoration Services Include: Building / Structural Damage, Water Damage, Fire Damage, Emergency Clean-up, Certified Mold Remediation, Contents Restoration, Document Restoration, and Commercial/Large Loss Services. To learn more about J.C. Restoration, please call 800.956.8844 or visit jcr24.com Contact Information J.C. Restoration, Inc.

Candace Johnson

800-956-8844



jcr24.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from J.C. Restoration, Inc.