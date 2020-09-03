Lawrence G. Lacey Jr. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Lawrence G. Lacey Jr.

Lawrence Lacey is the principle and owner of Gunite Pool Associates, LLC which is a swimming pool construction company that builds high-end concrete swimming pools in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. Their experts specialize in all phases of gunite pool construction, associated landscape and masonry construction. They also specialize in reconstruction, restoration and modernization. Larry Lacey has over 30 years experience. He oversees all operations and project management.



Mr. Lacey’s start in the swimming pool industry began in his family's “pool store” practically as an infant and continued until the “pool store” closed due to his father’s illness. Since his only skill was in ground vinyl pool construction, he continued in vinyl pools. In his early teens, Larry was referred to a client who only wanted a gunite pool. He explained to her that he had never built one but welcomed the opportunity to learn how. He went to the town library and found a book about pools (basically a homeowner’s guide to swimming pools.) It had enough information, photos, and drawings that he not only successfully built the pool, but he ultimately won a National Silver Award for it. The second pool that he built received a National Gold Award for a 1,000 square foot plus concrete pool. Thirty years later, thousands of gunite pools have been constructed under his supervision for the most discerning clients in the Tri State area.



Larry was born January 5, 1967 in West Hartford, Connecticut. In his spare time, he enjoys Rally and sports car road racing, and offshore sport fishing. He is an Icelandic winter ground transportation guide for viewing aurora borealis and a long range precision bold action rifle expert.



For further information, please contact www.gunitepoolassociates.com.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Seymour, CT, September 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lawrence G. Lacey Jr. of Seymour, Connecticut has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of concrete swimming pools and spas.

