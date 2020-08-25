Maker Forte - with Record Amounts of People Crafting, a New Take on Crafting Supplies Launches Its First Collection so Everyone Can Say I'm a Maker Too!

Press Releases Maker Forte Press Release Share Blog

Maker Forte is a company dedicated to supporting the Maker journey and is committed to helping their customers unleash their creativity whether they are new or long-time makers. All their supplies have a unique twist that is sure to ignite the imagination of the consumer. Maker Forte is delighted to announce their first collection encompassing their own unique formulation of hexagonal ink pads -the Color Hive Collection - with a specialty ink initially and an additional 80 uniquely formulated colors planned. Their "Color Hive" of signature shades, will be available in ink, papers and mediums, will include coordinating biodegradable glitters, shaped glitters, clay slices and accessories that are sure to make a splash. The upcoming "Take A Sip" collection with a rainbow of skin tones alongside a cultured and diverse stamp release will be launched next quarter and is designed to get makers saying, "Cheers to You!"



Maker Forte is also releasing a range of Signature Kaleidoscope Powders that include interference, color shift, glow-in-the dark, and neon effects. Living out their values of collaboration over competition, Maker Forte is also delighted to launch their inaugural collection of stamps and stencils in collaboration with Alex Syberia Designs, Jess Francisco of A Card Day’s Work, and The Hedgehog Hollow. Amongst their unique stamp and stencil concepts is the first ever one-step perfect watercolor system so every Maker can look like an experienced watercolor artist.



It’s not just the products that make this company so extraordinary. When asked about the Maker Forte group, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Alexandra Stapleton-Smith, said, “The trust and respect our team members have for one another infuses passion and dedication in everything we do, and we find that it’s our individual differences that help strengthen our team.” When companies are needing to find ways to evolve and adapt to an ever-changing world, Maker Forte is pioneering through these challenges by staying strong to their core values. Alexandra says that, “being open to change and respecting everyone’s point of view has helped us adapt and succeed! Through mutual support, collaboration, ambition, and humility we are able to both challenge and drive one another. Together we are stronger, and we want to always be sure we are doing the right thing for our customers.”



About Maker Forte



Maker Forte, a Maker supplies company, is breaking the mold on what is considered crafty! We believe that every day should be a creative party so you can make as you live. All of our products are uniquely formulated, and we innovate to fuel your imagination. We want every Maker to join our celebration embodying our 4 L’s: live, laugh, love, and learn. Through continued innovation, curiosity and collaboration, we will empower one another so one day everyone can say “I’m a Maker too!” Come join the party and create with Maker Forte!



Media Contact



Alexandra Stapleton-Smith

Alexandra@makerforte.com

