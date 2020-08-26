Association of Legal Administrators Hires First Female Executive Director

Press Releases Association of Legal Administrators Press Release Share Blog

April Campbell, JD, will join the Association’s professional staff as ALA’s next Executive Director.





“After a thorough and thoughtful search process, including more than 100 candidates considered for the role, it became abundantly clear that April’s abilities best align with our ALA culture. Her passion and extensive legal management experience uniquely position her to attain ALA’s mission and reflect its values,” says ALA President Debra Elsbury, CLM.



April has been a member of ALA for 15 years having served in many roles, including Regional Director, President-Elect, President and Past President from 2014 to 2020. She brings knowledge gained from 25 years in the legal industry as she leads the Association. As ALA President, she led the Association through several strategic initiatives aimed at increasing member value, including bylaw changes and governance realignment.



“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity, especially at a time when the legal management profession and the legal industry are undergoing an evolution,” Campbell says. “I feel privileged to be associated with an organization that provides its members with the resources and connections they need to lead their legal organizations into the future through change leadership and innovative solutions. As we explore the endless possibilities to improve legal service delivery and promote successful leadership and management of high-performing legal organizations, I know there are no limits to what ALA and its members can achieve together.”



Campbell’s term as Interim Executive Director coincided with a period of incredible challenges as the legal industry and the Association addressed the disruption created by the pandemic. During this time, she demonstrated her management skills, leadership and ALA spirit as the Association developed and delivered ALA’s first fully virtual Annual Conference & Expo, ALA Today: The Virtual Conference.



“As ALA moves forward into the second half of the year, April will play a critical role in stewarding the Board and our ALA staff in the development of our next Strategic Plan, preserving ALA’s position as the premier resource for legal management professionals,” says Elsbury. “We are confident that under her leadership the Association will continue to excel in its vision and mission.”



About the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA)

Jeremy Decker

847-267-1252



www.alanet.org



