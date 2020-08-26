Local Author Nominated for Global Literary Award

Press Releases April Tribe Beacon of Light Press Release Share Blog

"Pinpoints of Light: Escaping the Abyss of Abuse" written by Austin Texas resident, April Tribe Giauque, has been nominated for a 2020 Author Academy Award. April is a victor over domestic violence and shares her and her children's story about escaping from her mentally ill husband in less than 8 minutes. As COVID continues to keep families as home, domestic, childhood, and sexual abuse are skyrocketing. April combats this with her book to inspire other survivors to make a plan and get out.





The book was published by Author Academy Elite publishing in November 2018. The story is about Giauque’s profoundly moving memoir sharing the account of what it was like to endure an abusive marriage. “My first husband had a severe mental illness, and he was trapped within the paranoia of his mind. Each time I would have to interact with him, he did not know if I was there to help him or to hurt him. He would strikeout, and the result was mental, emotional, financial, and physical abuse.” Giauque also details her escape with her five children (many with special needs), where she had less than 8 minutes to engage in her exit plan.



Now, more than ever, with COVID-19 quarantine, living in an abusive relationship is costing more injuries and lives. According to The Austin Statesmen, “Family violence arrests jumped 17% to 252, compared with 215 in March 2019.” Terry Crow, actor and advocate to prevent domestic violence, is quoted as saying, “you need distance emotionally, financially, and physically.”



April knew that for her to have success in escaping her abyss of abuse, she needed these three things. Giauque uses her book to share the hope that victims who are trapped can make a plan and be free from Domestic Violence.



She uses the imagery of pinpoints of light to make her escape plan, build a network, and find safety. Her journey from victim, survivor, and thriver ends in a surprisingly hopeful twist beyond inspiring.



Through this true-life story, readers will discover what it is like for a family struggling with domestic violence, how they can reach out for help, build a network, supporters rescue and safety are found.



April Tribe Giauque’s book is up for an award in the Memoir Category, but hundreds of books from authors worldwide are competing for the Author Academy Award.



Kary Oberbrunner, the founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Academy Awards, said that the goal is to help connect this global community of authors and maintain excellence and integrity in the book publishing industry.



“Meanwhile, we need to raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention.”



"Attention for Pinpoints of Light" is happening. Her book has now been written into a Screenplay by Catherine Shefski. Shefkski reports that, “I found her story more than intriguing, it had to be told to help save more victims find hope that they too can get out of abuse.”



With an award-nominated book, a screenplay, and her donation book tour, Giauque still finds time to coach writers and help them set their story free through ghostwriting, editing, and her Podcast Beacon of Light where she highlights authors who spread a message of hope.



There is a public portion of the award evaluation on the



The top 10 finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Academy Awards Virtual Red Carpet Session on October 23, 2020, at the Igniting Souls Online Conference. Winners will be announced later that evening at the ceremony, where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech.



